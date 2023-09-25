Livestock Diagnostics Market: Rapid Growth Expected, Valuation to Reach $14.36 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Livestock Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By product type - Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global livestock diagnostics market, which was valued at USD 6.61 billion in 2021, is poised to witness substantial growth, reaching USD 14.36 billion by 2030, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Role of Livestock Diagnostics

Livestock diagnostics play a pivotal role in identifying pathogens and ensuring the health of animals, encompassing various species, including livestock, wild animals, and pets. They are essential for early disease detection, management, and control, particularly for zoonotic diseases. These diagnostics are used in industries such as reference labs, veterinary hospitals, and private outpatient clinics.

Market Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the significant growth of the global livestock diagnostics market:

Segments and Trends

The global livestock diagnostics market is segmented based on product type, technology, animal type, end user, and region. The consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with immunodiagnostics being the fastest-growing technology segment. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth.

Key Players

Prominent companies in the market include IDEXX Laboratories, Heska Corporation, Neogen, Zoetis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, and Virbac.

Market Challenges

Despite its growth potential, the market faces challenges such as the high cost associated with advanced diagnostic procedures and instances of human-to-animal transmission of diseases.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are actively expanding the industry through partnerships, new product introductions, and research investments to develop cutting-edge products.

