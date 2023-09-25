SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 8,100,000 own shares for total amount of 103,255,000 ISK as follows:

DateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal own shares
18.9.202310:151,500,00012.10018,150,00020,018,518
19.9.202309:431,600,00012.40019,840,00021,618,518
20.9.202309:381,000,00013.10013,100,00022,618,518
20.9.202312:05750,00013.1009,825,00023,368,518
21.9.202310:051,000,00012.80012,800,00024,368,518
21.9.202315:01800,00013.00010,400,00025,168,518
22.9.202309:35500,00013.2006,600,00025,668,518
22.9.202309:35500,00013.2006,600,00026,168,518
22.9.202311:02450,00013.2005,940,00026,618,518
  8,100,000 103.255.00026.618.518
      
           

The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase SKEL held 18,518,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 8,100,000 own shares, which corresponds to 4.18% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 103,255,000, or 20.65% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.33% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.

For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.