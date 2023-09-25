SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 38

In week 38 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 8,100,000 own shares for total amount of 103,255,000 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|18.9.2023
|10:15
|1,500,000
|12.100
|18,150,000
|20,018,518
|19.9.2023
|09:43
|1,600,000
|12.400
|19,840,000
|21,618,518
|20.9.2023
|09:38
|1,000,000
|13.100
|13,100,000
|22,618,518
|20.9.2023
|12:05
|750,000
|13.100
|9,825,000
|23,368,518
|21.9.2023
|10:05
|1,000,000
|12.800
|12,800,000
|24,368,518
|21.9.2023
|15:01
|800,000
|13.000
|10,400,000
|25,168,518
|22.9.2023
|09:35
|500,000
|13.200
|6,600,000
|25,668,518
|22.9.2023
|09:35
|500,000
|13.200
|6,600,000
|26,168,518
|22.9.2023
|11:02
|450,000
|13.200
|5,940,000
|26,618,518
|8,100,000
|103.255.000
|26.618.518
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 18,518,518 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 8,100,000 own shares, which corresponds to 4.18% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 103,255,000, or 20.65% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 1.33% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is