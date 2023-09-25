Data Catalog Market Size to Surpass USD 3,427.8 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5%

Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data catalog market size was valued at USD 736.9 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,427.8 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in their latest research report titled Data Catalog Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

A data catalog is used to index and organize metadata regarding the assets within a company. A data catalog provides a structured way to manage, understand, and discover data sources and related data. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions drives the market growth during the forecast period.





Key Industry Development-

Informatica Inc. launched a data governance and catalog as-a-service solution. The new solution is designed to modernize their data and analytics governance programs and enhance AI governance capabilities for enterprise users.

Key Takeaways

Rising Amount of Data Complexity to Boost Market Growth

Increased Complexity and Data Volumes During Pandemic Aided Market Growth

Rising Cloud-based Catalog Solutions Popularity to Boost Segment Growth

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Data Catalog Market Size in North America was USD 278.5 Million in 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the Data Catalog Market are Alation, Inc. (U.S.), Collibra (U.S.), Informatica Inc. (U.S.), Atlan Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), BigID (U.S.), QlikTech International AB (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Boomi Corporation (U.S.), Okera (U.S.), Tableau Software, LLC. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 21.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 3,427.8 Million Base Year 2022 Data Catalog Market Size in 2022 USD 736.9 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Drivers & Restraints

Rising Amount of Data Complexity to Boost Market Growth

The increasing volume, velocity, and variety of data make it more complex and challenging to manage and utilize data effectively, boosting the demand for data catalog solutions during the forecast period. Data catalog simplifies the managing process by providing a centralized repository to understand, organize, and categorize data assets.

Large investments are required to set up and configure the data catalog solution, including the right tool selection, and combining it with the existing systems may hamper the data catalog market growth during the forecast period.





Segments:

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

IT

Others

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Regional Insights

Increasing Demand to Provide Infrastructure to Drive Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the highest data catalog market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for data catalog solutions to provide the necessary infrastructure to access, utilize, and understand data assets effectively.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the estimated period due to the presence of many industries, from finance to retail and manufacturing to technology.





Competitive Landscape

Growing Investment in Advanced Technology by Key Players to Aid Market Growth

The increasing investments in new and advanced technologies, such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML), improve their platforms' capabilities and maintain market competitiveness. The growing focus of key players on new product launches will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





FAQ’s

How big is the Data Catalog Market?

Data Catalog Market size was USD 736.9 million in 2022.

How fast is the Data Catalog Market growing?

The Data Catalog Market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





