Global Cabinets Market 2023-2027: Kohler Co. and Bertch Cabinet Play Pivotal Roles in the Expanding Bathroom Cabinet Market

The global cabinet market is on a growth trajectory, with a forecasted increase of USD 22,576.87 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% over the forecast period. The market report provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size and forecasts, trends, drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis of approximately 25 companies.

Market Overview: The cabinets market is driven by various factors, including the expanding influence of different retail channels, the rise in the adoption of outdoor living spaces, and increased spending on luxury lifestyles. The report offers insights into the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Market Segmentation: The cabinets market is segmented based on application and end-users:

By Application: Kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, and others.

Kitchen cabinets, bathroom cabinets, and others. By End-user: Residential and commercial.

Geographical Landscape: The market is also segmented by geographical landscape, covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends: One of the key trends driving the cabinet market is the growing demand for outdoor kitchen cabinets, particularly among millennials. The market is also benefiting from the increasing online sales of outdoor kitchen cabinets and the rising value of homes through the design and construction of kitchens in developed nations.

Vendor Analysis: The report offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients improve their market position. It includes a detailed analysis of around 25 leading cabinet market vendors, such as American Woodmark Corp., Avanity Corp., BALDHEAD CABINET, Bellaterra Home LLC, Bertch Cabinet LLC, and others. The report also covers upcoming trends and challenges that will impact market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and leveraging growth opportunities.

Research Methodology: The study utilizes a combination of primary and secondary information, with inputs from key industry participants. It presents a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, SWOT analysis of key vendors, and a detailed selection methodology for vendors. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary.

Key Findings:

The report identifies the growth of outdoor kitchen cabinets among millennials as a significant driver of market growth.

The growing influence of different retailing channels is a major market driver.

The report provides a SWOT analysis of key vendors and a detailed vendor selection methodology.

Conclusion: The global cabinets market is poised for substantial growth, driven by trends such as outdoor living spaces and the influence of diverse retail channels. Companies operating in this industry should closely monitor these trends and leverage strategic opportunities to meet the increasing demand for cabinets in both residential and commercial sectors.

