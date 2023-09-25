CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size to Surpass USD 14.42 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5%

Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size was valued at USD 2.72 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 14.42 billion by 2030 exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer in the population and rising healthcare burden due to these diseases are the key factors driving the market growth.

A rise in clinical trials and R&D programs by leading companies to offer advanced therapies and more efficient drugs for CAR-T cell therapy are the major elements supporting market expansion.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development-

March 2022: The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China approved an Investigational New Drug (IND) by JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. to perform an important clinical trial of its relmacabtagene autoleucel product.





Request a Free Sample PDF – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/car-t-cell-therapy-market-108455





Key Takeaways –

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market size in North America was USD 1.75 billion in 2022

Rising Prevalence of Hematological Cancer to Surge the Demand for CAR-T Cell Therapy

The higher cancer rates have increased the need for effective drugs and treatments.

The axicabtagene ciloleucel segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Global Services, LLC) (U.S.)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

CARsgenTherapeutics Co., Ltd (China)

JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (China)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Aurora Biopharma (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 14.42 Billion Base Year 2022 CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size in 2022 USD 2.72 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 149 Segments covered Drug Type, Indication and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/car-t-cell-therapy-market-108455





Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Blood Cancer Awareness among the Population to Drive Market Growth

Surging blood cancer awareness among the population is surging CAR-T cell therapy demand. A rise in programs by healthcare agencies, government bodies, and top market participants to increase diagnosis and treatment rates is projected to the stimulate market progress. An increase in healthcare spending and the rising incidence of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in both developed and developing countries are boosting market growth.

However, lack of awareness regarding different cancer conditions in certain countries and decrease in eligible patients for CAR-T cell therapy are hampering market growth.





Segmentation:

By Drug Type

Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Tecartus)

Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Carvykti)

Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Abecma)

Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (Breyanzi)

Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

Others

By Indication

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

By End User

Hospitals

Oncology Treatment Centers





Regional Insights:

Rapid Innovations in CAR-T Cell Therapies to Boost Market Expansion in North America

North America holds a substantial global CAR-T cell therapy market share. Market expansion in the region is driven by rapid innovations in CAR-T cell therapies and novel product introductions by key companies.

The Asia Pacific market is set to rise at the highest CAGR over the projected period. An increase in clinical trials, growing acceptance of recent treatments among individuals, and rising focus on product approvals by prominent market players are boosting market development in the region.





Quick Buy - CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/car-t-cell-therapy-market-108455





Competitive Landscape:

R&D Investments to Introduce Effective Therapies by Key Companies to Fuel Market Enhancement

Leading companies are investing heavily in R&D initiatives to offer innovative and effective CAR-T cell therapy to treat cancer. This strategic approach of key market players is increasing their market share.





FAQs

How big is the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market?

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market size was USD 2.72 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 14.42 billion in 2030.

How fast is the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market growing?

The CAR-T Cell Therapy Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Multiple Myeloma Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Leukemia Therapeutics Market Trends, Growth and Global Forecast Report

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment