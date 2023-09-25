Global Telecom Power System Market Size to Reach USD 7.73 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telecom power system market size was USD 3.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for multi-access edge computing, and increasing 4G and 5G network connectivity in remote and rural areas and government initiatives and development projects are key factors driving market revenue growth. Telecom power system provide telecommunication services in grid power fluctuations and interruptions. These power systems are basically designed for data centers, fixed-line applications, wireless broadband access, and internet infrastructure devices.



In addition, increasing number of telecommunications devices and rising number of Internet and telephonic connections are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market. This has resulted in a rise in demand for constant energy supply for continuous running of telecom towers to reduce downtime and zero disruption of telecommunications signals. For instance, on 27 December 2021, the government of India announced the significant rise in telephone connections in rural areas in 2021 to be 59% and internet connections across the country in June 2021 to be 6.1 crore. Moreover, various initiatives taken by governments toward the development of environmentally sustainable solutions and complete shift towards such renewable clean technologies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 7 June 2023, the government of Egypt announced the deal of four telecom companies Etisalat Egypt, Vodafone Egypt, Orange Egypt, and Telecom Egypt with its state-run New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) for procuring electricity from sustainable energy and clean energy sources.

Recent advancement of smart grids is due to incorporation of renewable energy and enhanced controllability is increasing use of telecom power systems. As a result, smart grids reduce the carbon footprints that enhances environmental conditions and helps to solve global climate change issue. These grids improve the efficiency of power systems and continuous electricity supply without disturbance and reduce operational and management costs. Thus, partnerships and acquisitions of major companies are significantly enhancing the adoption of latest advancements and smart grid solutions for improving power supply for the telecommunication systems. For instance, on 26 January 2023, Clear Blue announced the acquisition of eSite Power Systems. The combination of eSite's innovative hardware and Clear Blue's Smart Off-Grid technology yielded Esite-Nano, an exciting product that will significantly enhance Hybrid and Smart Off-Grid power supply for telecom. As a result, this will allow Clear Blue to deliver reliable, low-cost power for connectivity to millions of people who are currently unconnected.

However, dependency on conventional methods of power supply such as power modules, result in high costs incurrence, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, it also results in less flexibility for board designers for adaptation to varying power requirements of different boards. In addition, this results in low cost-effective solutions with less-than-optimal performance and over-designing of these power systems. Moreover, the dependency on fossil fuels due to emission of greenhouse gases in the process of power generation is another factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, disruption in the signal due to intermittent power supply results in a decrease in customer satisfaction.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 3.90 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 7.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 7.73 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, grid type, power source, power rating, technology and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Eaton, Cummins Inc., General Electric, Schneider Electric, ASCOT - Energy Provider, Corning Incorporated, Eltek, and Emerson Electric Co. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global telecom power system market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective solutions. Some major players included in the global telecom power system market report are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

Eaton

Cummins Inc.

General Electric

Schneider Electric

ASCOT - Energy Provider

Corning Incorporated

Eltek

Emerson Electric Co.

Strategic Development

On 28 February 2023, Intertrust, the world's leading trusted distributed computing and rights management technology provider, and EIPGRID, a leader in distributed energy resource management announced a new Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) system for telecommunications operators for reducing soaring energy bills and carbon emissions and increase their sustainability footprint. Telecommunications operators can use the EIPGRID-Intertrust service to analyze energy usage across cell towers and other network equipment from multiple vendors while lowering energy consumption.

On 9 January 2023, Telecom Egypt, Egypt's first integrated operator of communication and Information Technology (IT) services announced that it had set up the first eco-friendly integrated solution green tower for mobile networks jointly with Huawei Technologies, through a Fiber Reinforced Polymer tower (FRP) with wireless connectivity.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The rectifiers segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global telecom power system market in 2022. This is due to key benefits offered by rectifiers, which include reliable power supply, better efficiency and flexibility, decreased cost and repair time, and improved resiliency. In addition, implementation of enhanced monitoring and control features is another key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Moreover, contemporary rectifiers used in the telecom industry save space and are smaller in weight, which lowers shipping costs. Furthermore, modern rectifiers enable excellent efficiency, flexibility, and dependability in power supply, resulting in a lower carbon footprint and lower total energy usage. The most recent advancement in 5G network development is rising demand for the development and commercialization of better rectifiers such as class 4 rectifiers. This is due to primary advantages of increased safety, lower cabling costs, and lower voltage drop along cables when supplying Direct Current (DC) power to telecom systems.

The off- grid segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global telecom power system market during the forecast period. This is due to independent power supply without connection to any area’s powerhouse and liberalization from power outages making it reliable for remote areas.. In addition, the removal of complex infrastructure for the working off-grid systems in remote areas is significantly sustaining. Moreover, the off-grid option reduces costs by relying entirely on solar energy for electricity generation, which reduces spending in the verge of growing electricity rates. As a result, the current trend of using renewable energy, such as solar energy, for power supply in telecommunications systems is also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment For instance, on 17 August 2022, Hotspot Network Ltd., a leading telecommunications service provider, and Husk Power Systems, the operator of largest fleet of rural solar-hybrid microgrids in Nigeria announced a partnership to transition mobile towers from diesel generation to solar power, as well as bundle electricity and connectivity solutions for off-grid communities.

The DC power systems segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global telecom power system market during the forecast period. This is due to advantages of DC power generators such as decrease in complexity, weight, and machine size, which enhances the customer satisfaction in using these systems. These systems have increased fuel efficiency and power output, low maintenance, and redundancy. In addition, these systems provide controlled power input to the equipment and maintain voltage monitor, thus adding an added layer of protection to the telecommunication equipment being powered by providing filtering and surge protection. For instance, on 15 November 2022, EA Elektro-Automatik GmbH & Co.KG, a global manufacturer of DC power supplies for R&D and manufacturing, announced the launch of its EA-PUL DC Programmable Regenerative Electronic Loads, EA-PUB 10000 Programmable Bidirectional DC Power Supplies, and EA-PU 10000 Programmable DC Power Supplies. These new products have the advantages of auto range, increased performance, bidirectionality, and programming regeneration.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global telecom power system market in 2022. This is due to technological enhancements and development of modern telecom power systems by major corporations. In addition, agreements between large corporations for increased power supply and consumer satisfaction is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 31 January 2022, T-Mobile announced the successful implementation of 100% renewable energy source for its telecom infrastructure.

On 6 June 2023, Endua, the Queensland hydrogen battery startup announced the launch of its first 100kW independent hydrogen power bank. A water pump, a farm shed, or a standalone telecom infrastructure can all be powered by the Archerfield hydrogen battery, which is around six meters long and three meters broad.

Emergen Research has segmented global telecom power system market on the basis of component, grid type, power source, power rating, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Inverters Rectifiers Controllers Convertors Heat Management Systems Generators Others



Grid Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On- Grid Off- Grid Bad Grid



Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Diesel- Solar Power Source Diesel- Battery Power Source Diesel- Wind Power Source Multiple Power Sources



Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Below 10 kW 10-20 kW Above 20 kW



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Alternate Current (AC) Power Systems Direct Current (DC) Power Systems



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



