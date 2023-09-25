Global Cocktail Syrup Report 2023-2027 & 2032: From Farm to Glass - Sourcing Natural Ingredients in the Cocktail Syrup Market

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocktail Syrup Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cocktail syrup market is poised for growth, with revenues projected to increase from $4.38 billion in 2022 to $4.70 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The market is expected to continue expanding, reaching $5.98 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Key drivers of this growth include product innovation and a rising demand for cocktails.

Market Overview: The cocktail syrup market includes products such as orgeat, oleo saccharum, grenadine, tonic syrup, and oxymel. These syrups enhance the flavor and sweetness of cocktails and are created by dissolving sugar in water and infusing it with various ingredients like fruits, herbs, or spices. The market value encompasses related services offered by syrup creators.

Key Market Trends:

Product Innovation: Leading companies are focused on developing new cocktail syrup products to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Nickel Dime cocktail syrups introduced a range of flavored syrups with natural ingredients such as Caged Heat Cocktail Syrup, Fairy Dust Cocktail Syrup, Cherry Bomb Cocktail Syrup, and Crimson Smoke Cocktail Syrup.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the cocktail syrup market in 2022. Asia-Pacific Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate, presenting significant market expansion opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

Cocktail syrups are categorized by product type, including fruit, herbs and seasonings, vanilla, and others.

Syrups come in various flavors, including sweet, salty, sour, mint, and other flavors.

Distribution channels include business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) channels.

The cocktail syrup market is poised for growth, driven by innovative product offerings and a rising demand for cocktails. As consumers seek unique and flavorful beverages, opportunities in this market are expected to expand. Companies operating in the cocktail syrup industry should closely monitor these trends and consider strategic investments to capitalize on the growing market demand.



