United States Sauna Market 2023-2027 - Harvia, QCA Spas, BSaunas and Sunlighten Dominate

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sauna Market in US 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sauna market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 126.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.

The report on the sauna market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on wellness and self-care, growing aging population in US, and growing tourism and hospitality industry in US.



The sauna market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hotel

Gym

Household

Others

By Product type

Traditional

Steam

Infrared

This study identifies the growing adoption of home saunas as one of the prime reasons driving the sauna market in US growth during the next few years. Also, growing advances in sauna technology and growing focus on future applications of sauna in personal healthcare will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the sauna market in US covers the following areas:

Sauna market sizing in US

Sauna market forecast in US

Sauna market industry analysis in US

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sauna market in US vendors. Also, the sauna market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing focus on wellness and self-care.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Almost Heaven Group LLC

Bsaunas Inc.

Cedarbrook Sauna and Steam

Divine Environments Inc.

Golden design Inc.

Great Bay Spa and Sauna

Harvia Plc

Health Mate Sauna

Heavenly Heat Saunas

KLAFS GmbH

Nootka Collective Inc.

QCA Spas Inc.

Rocky Mountain Saunas

Salus Saunas

Sauna Works Inc.

Sauna360 Group Oy

Sunlighten Inc.

Superior Sauna

ThermaSol Steam Bath LLC

TyloHelo Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mfdy1m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.