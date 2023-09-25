Global Exosomes Market Size to Reach USD 3.08 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosomes market size reached USD 0.50 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer, rapid scientific advancements in exosome research and technology development, improved exosome separation, characterization, and component detection methods, and increasing number of clinical studies and trials in the field of exosome-based research are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Exosomes have been progressively developed for disease therapy and diagnosis as the functions of exosomes in disease pathophysiological pathways have become understood. Exosome-mediated intercellular communication appears to have a role in the pathogenesis of a variety of diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, and other diseases.

Rapid scientific advances in exosome research and development, such as exosome-based nano-theranostics platforms, and designer exosomes, have facilitated highly promising diagnostic and therapeutic applications, sparking significant efforts for their translation into the clinical field. Exosome nanotechnology developments have opened up future opportunities in exosome-related physiology, biochemistry, pathology, and therapies, creating a solid basis for scientists to build and develop exosome-based nano-theranostics systems. Exosome engineering is a novel subject that has emerged as a result of many biotechnological approaches. Exosome engineering aims to accomplish a variety of objectives, including directing exosomes to a specific tissue or cell, loading exogenous drugs, proteins, or nucleic acids into exosomes, and enriching an endogenous molecule into the lumen of exosomes or on their surface. Recently, advanced research studies have integrated numerous exosome engineering methodologies to create designer exosomes, which are highly specialized exosomes.



Most biotechnology companies have preferred exosomes, like other fields of fundamental science, because of their expected lucrative future opportunities, which has pushed companies to engage and invest in exosome-based research and development. As a result, some companies have received funding to help promote the commercialization of a certain exosomal product. For instance, Codiak Bioscience, which was launched in 2015 and is one of the largest developers of exosome-based therapies, aims to develop advanced targeted medication delivery platforms for neuronal cells using modified exosomes. Furthermore, one of the company's key objectives is to develop large-scale exosome production workflows. Exopharm is developing exosome-based regenerative medicine solutions, which currently include a system for downstream analysis and two products. Exopharm's downstream technology, known as LEAP technology, is based on chromatography and is used to separate ultrapure exosomes for pharmaceutical purposes.

Rising prevalence of cancers can be attributable to steady market revenue growth. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 estimates of cancer prevalence and mortality from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were roughly 19.3 million new cases of cancer in 2020, with 18.1 million excluding nonmelanoma skin cancer and nearly 10.0 million cancer deaths. In 2020, it was estimated that over 1.8 million new cancer cases would be identified in the United States, with over 0.6 million individuals dying from the disease. Over the last decade, the number of clinical studies aimed at understanding the biology and activity of exosomes in cancer development and metastasis has increased dramatically, resulting in exosome protein biomarker discovery for various types of cancer, which is driving market revenue growth.

However, high costs of isolation and purification process have resulted in decreased production of exosomes, which is hindering adoption of exosomes for increasing clinical applications. Despite major investment in this particular research area, problems like inefficient separation techniques, a lack of unique biomarkers, and a lack of high-resolution visualization tools limit understanding of exosomes, which is hindering market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 0.50 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 18% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered type, product type, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled QIAGEN, Takara Bio Company, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Codiak Biosciences, Exosome Diagnostics, Evox Therapeutics, ExCoBio Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Ltd., and Beckman Coulter, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global exosomes market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective exosomes solutions. Some major companies included in the global exosomes market report are:

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Company

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Codiak Biosciences

Exosome Diagnostics

Evox Therapeutics

ExCoBio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Ltd.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 11 March 2021, Kimera Labs, which is one of the top manufacturers of placental MSC (pMSC) produced exosomes in the U.S., established a revolutionary and more relevant way to quantify and describe exosomes called the Ross Unit (Ru) for developing a standardized measurement of nanovesicle technology.

On 2 November 2021, Lonza, which is a global manufacturing company in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, announced the acquisition of the service unit of Exosomics, which is a leading biotech company dealing with extracellular vesicles. Lonza will expand its service offering from the location to include a complete suite of exosome creation and analytical capabilities, in addition to research and development. Lonza's position as a global leader in exosome bioprocessing is strengthened by the acquisition.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Kits segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. With the growing interest in the pathological and physiological aspects of exosomal miRNAs, commercial kits that promise easy and rapid isolation processes have been created and are now available for usage. Commercial kits are reliable, quick, and need little sample, making them excellent for identifying exosomal miRNA disease indicators. Some commercial kits identified a higher miRNA yield in serum exosomes than traditional approaches like ultrafiltration. Some of the widely used commercial exosome isolation kits include Total Exosome Isolation for serum or plasma (Invitrogen, MA, USA), RIBO Exosome Isolation Reagent (RIBO, Guangzhou, China), and ExoQuick Exosome Precipitation Solution (System Biosciences, CA, USA).

Neurodegenerative disease segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2021. According to Alzheimer's dementia, in 2022, an estimated 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older will be living with Alzheimer's and dementia, with 73% of those aged 75 or older. Alzheimer's Disease and dementia affects around one in every nine persons in the United States or 10.7% of the population. Alzheimer's affects a higher percentage of people as they get older, with 5.0%of persons aged 65 to 74, 13.1% of those aged 75 to 84, and 33.2% of people aged 85 and older having the disease. Exosomes have a role in intercellular communication, the maintenance of the myelin sheath, and the elimination of waste in the nervous system and they have been detected in cerebrospinal fluid and peripheral bodily fluids, which have demonstrated variations during disease progression. As a result, they have been increasingly used as biomarkers for identifying neurodegenerative disease progression, especially in Alzheimer's disease. For instance, exosomal amyloid peptides have also been found in the brain plaques of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) patients, and tau phosphorylated at Thr-181, a proven biomarker for AD, has been present at elevated levels in exosomes isolated from cerebrospinal fluid specimens of AD patients with mild symptoms

Market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. This is attributed to factors such as an increase in research and development efforts as well as government-funded research programs in the field of exosome based research. Furthermore, the growing presence of notable industry participants and others contributes significantly to the region's market growth. For instance, Evox Therapeutics Ltd. (‘Evox' or the 'Firm') has raised USD 95.4 million in a Series C funding transaction and this funding was highly oversubscribed, with both existing and new investors showing strong interest. Redmile Group led the Series C round, which was joined by additional investors OrbiMed and Invus. All existing Series B investors, including key backers Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), GV (previously Google Ventures), and Cowen Healthcare Investments, reinvested alongside Redmile. Its mission is to commercialize exosomes that have been optimized for function.

Emergen Research has segmented global exosomes market on the basis of type, product type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Biomarkers Drug Delivery Systems Vaccine Development Therapeutic Agents Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Kits Reagents Instruments



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) Cancer Neurodegenerative Disease Cardiovascular Diseases Infectious Diseases Tissue Regeneration Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



