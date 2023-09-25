Global Binders Excipients Market 2023-2030: Innovation in Excipient Production: Evonik Industries AG and Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. Take Center Stage

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Binders Excipients Market by Products (Cellulosics, Co-Processed Compressible Excipients, Lactose), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Application, End-user - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Binders Excipients Market size was estimated at USD 1.67 billion in 2022, USD 1.82 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.53% to reach USD 3.46 billion by 2030.

In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.



The report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share.

The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Binders Excipients Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Binders Excipients Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Binders Excipients Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Binders Excipients Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Binders Excipients Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Binders Excipients Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Binders Excipients Market?

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Binders Excipients Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Products, the market is studied across Cellulosics, Co-Processed Compressible Excipients, Lactose, Polyols, Povidones, and Starch & Polysaccharides. The Cellulosics is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Source, the market is studied across Natural and Synthetic. The Natural is further studied across Animal, Microbial, and Plant. The Synthetic is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Dry Binder and Solution Binder. The Solution Binder is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on End-user, the market is studied across Nutraceutical Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies. Nutraceutical Companies are projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in rate of communicable and noncommunicable disease

Increase in healthcare expenditure

The emergence of a large number of pharma companies

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Opportunities

Advances in binder excipient production technologies

Growing demand for over-the-counter drugs

Challenges

Stringent regulatory framework

Competitive Portfolio

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

BENEO GmbH

CD Formulation

Croda International Plc

DFE Pharma GmbH & Co KG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

IMCD Group B.V.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

IOI Oleo GmbH

JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG

Roquette Freres SA

The Dow Chemical Company





