Considerable Growth Forecast for the European POCT Market Due to an Increasing Geriatric Population

The POCT market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 5,750.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period.

The report on the POCT market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing geriatric population, increased focus on personalized medicine, and growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in healthcare industry.



The POCT market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Type

OTC testing

Prescription-based testing

By Application

Blood glucose testing

Infectious diseases testing

Cardiac markers testing

Pregnancy and fertility testing

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

This study identifies the shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostic test as one of the prime reasons driving the POCT market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in diagnostics and increasing focus on introducing low-cost test strips will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the POCT market in Europe covers the following areas:

POCT market sizing in Europe

POCT market forecast in Europe

POCT market industry analysis in Europe

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POCT market in Europe vendors. Also, the POCT market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing geriatric population.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

bioMerieux SA

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fluxergy Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Nova Biomedical Corp.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

PHC Holdings Corp.

Sd Biosensor Inc.

Siemens AG

Sinocare Inc.

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech Plc

