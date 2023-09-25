Progestin Options Set to Dominate Contraceptive Pills Market: Insights from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contraceptive Pills Market by Hormone Type (Combination Pills, Progestin Pills), Category (Branded, Generic) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contraceptive Pills Market has shown remarkable growth, with a size estimated at USD 18.99 billion in 2022, surging to USD 20.29 billion in 2023. A promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.32% is expected to propel the market to a projected value of USD 33.43 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This groundbreaking research report dissects the Global Contraceptive Pills Market to anticipate revenue trends and scrutinize developments within the following sub-markets:

1. Hormone Type: The market examination encompasses Combination Pills and Progestin Pills, with the latter expected to seize a significant market share during the forecast period.

2. Category: The study explores both Branded and Generic contraceptive pills, with Branded pills poised to capture a substantial market share in the forecast period.

3. Region: Geographically, the market extends across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas, further divided into Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, is predicted to maintain a dominant market presence during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising adoption due to unintended pregnancies

Government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptive pills

Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)

Restraints:

Adverse health impacts of contraceptive pills

Opportunities:

Extensive availability of contraceptive pills through online and offline channels

Introduction of generic contraceptive pills worldwide

Challenges:

Concerns regarding the effectiveness of contraceptive pills

The report offers invaluable insights into:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information about key players' market presence.

Market Development: Profound insights into emerging markets and penetration in mature market segments.

Market Diversification: Detailed information on new product launches, untapped geographical areas, recent developments, and investments.

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation.

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive evaluation of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscapes, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and groundbreaking product developments.

The report answers critical questions:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Contraceptive Pills Market? How do inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 shape the Global Contraceptive Pills Market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas are ideal for investment in the Global Contraceptive Pills Market over the forecast period? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Contraceptive Pills Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Contraceptive Pills Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Contraceptive Pills Market? Which modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Contraceptive Pills Market?

