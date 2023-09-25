Postal Packaging Market to Reach US$ 20.1 Billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global postal packaging market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$228.3 20.1 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for postal packaging is expected to close at US$ 12.8 billion



The rise of cross-border e-commerce has increased the complexity of postal packaging requirements, driving the need for durable, secure, and compliant packaging solutions. Postal packaging is a lightweight, eco-friendly, and cost-effective solution for commercial and institutional applications. Boxes and cartons are reusable and eco-friendly; hence their demand is rising across the globe.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17480

Competitive Landscape

Large numbers of key players control the majority of the share in the fragmented global postal packaging market. According to the postal packaging market competition analysis, these players are focusing on R&D to develop sustainable products. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global postal packaging market report:

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

WestRock Company

Mondi Group Plc

Cenveo Corporation

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Neenah, Inc.

Bong Group

Papier-Mettler KG

PolyPAK Packaging

United Envelope

Victor Envelope Company

Tampa Envelope Manufacturing Co., Inc

Envelope 1

JBM Company

Royal Envelope

Elite Envelopes & Graphics Inc.

WB Packaging Ltd.

Poly Postal Packaging Ltd.

GWP Group

DuPont



Key Developments in the Postal Packaging Market

Mondi Group has been working on innovative packaging solutions, including sustainable and recyclable materials. They are involved in the development of paper-based and flexible packaging options.

has been working on innovative packaging solutions, including sustainable and recyclable materials. They are involved in the development of paper-based and flexible packaging options. WestRock has been focusing on e-commerce packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes and packaging automation technologies. They aim to improve the efficiency of the packaging process.

has been focusing on e-commerce packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes and packaging automation technologies. They aim to improve the efficiency of the packaging process. Smurfit Kappa has been investing in sustainable packaging options, including paper-based and corrugated packaging. They have introduced solutions such as Bag-in-Box for liquid packaging.

has been investing in sustainable packaging options, including paper-based and corrugated packaging. They have introduced solutions such as Bag-in-Box for liquid packaging. DS Smith has been developing sustainable packaging materials, including corrugated packaging with a reduced environmental footprint. They have also introduced packaging design and testing services.

The rapid growth of e-commerce has led to an increased demand for postal packaging. The increasing trend of online shopping requires secure and efficient packaging solutions for the delivery of goods, is expected to expand the growth of postal packing.

Growth in third-party logistics (3PL) services to fuel demand for postal packaging. As 3PL helps retailers and manufacturers to grow their sales and enhance the outsourcing of products.

Growing consumer awareness and environmental consciousness has led to a shift towards sustainable packaging materials and practices. This includes the use of recyclable, biodegradable, and eco-friendly materials in postal packaging solutions

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the postal packaging market was valued at US$ 12.4 billion

By material type, paper and paper board segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on packaging format, the envelope segment accounts for the highest market share due to their low cost as compared to other variants

Based on end-user, the institutional/commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand for reliable and safe packaging solutions for various institutional work.

Have Question? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=17480

Postal Packaging Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing technologically advanced packaging technologies, such as automated packaging and smart packaging solutions, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs, driving the market demand.

The growing need to protect products during transit and prevent tampering has led to the development of tamper-evident and security-enhanced packaging solutions.

Manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative and sustainable postal packaging solutions to their customers in order to strengthen their position.



Postal Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for postal packaging during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region. Sustainable packaging materials, such as paper-based and biodegradable options, are gaining traction in the region.

North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global postal packaging market. The market is anticipated to grow at a high pace, due to the e-commerce growth and cross-border shipping. United States, is a major market for postal packaging due to the widespread adoption of e-commerce.

Postal Packaging Market – Key Segments

Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Tyvek



Packaging Format

Envelope

Mailing Bag

Box & Carton

Wrap

End-use

Institutional/Commercial

Household

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Place an Order Copy of Postal Packaging Market Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=17480<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com