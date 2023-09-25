Increasing Adoption in Healthcare and BFSI Sectors to Boost A2P Messaging Market Value to 98.3 billion in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global A2P messaging market is projected to reach a value of US$ 98.3 billion in 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032. By the end of 2022, the target market will likely reach an estimated US$ 66.1 billion.



The Application to Person (A2P) messaging system is used for notifications and as an invoicing process for basic needs and services. This system is now being used for payment purposes, too, which have led to widespread adoption across various industries. This bodes well for the A2P market growth during the forecast period.

The A2P messaging system is gaining rapid adoption across healthcare, banking, and finance industries. Patients and different medical organizations are swiftly adopting A2P messaging technology in the healthcare space for various patient-reminding purposes.

Messaging applications often result in proper medication and convention compliance, assist with patient observation and aftercare procedures, and help with adjusting to a different set of behavior. For instance, a smartphone application called cHEmotHErApp has the vital capacity to convey SMS text messages with directions for taking care of oneself and emotional support for patients undergoing chemotherapy or other procedures.

In addition, A2P messaging also plays an important role in the BFSI sector. It's the kind of message traffic in which a consumer receives a message from any bank application and financial establishment. A2P SMS is not limited to PIN codes, one-time passwords (OTPs), notices or chatbots, and advertising messages sent by BFSI.

BFSI A2P SMS also aids in accounting for a large number of customers affordably and it has vast scope too since customers are interested in receiving text messages post each transaction. All of these considerations, along with others, spur the demand for the A2P messaging market during the forecast period.

“Rapid digitalization and widespread adoption by industries like BFSI, and healthcare will propel the global growth of the A2P messaging market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the A2P Messaging Industry Analysis

Shifts from A2P SMS services to OTT may hamper the target market.

North America is expected to dominate the global A2P messaging market.

The A2P messaging market in the U.S. will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2032.

By component, the platform segment is predicted to register a 3.6% CAGR.

Promotional and marketing services contribute substantially to the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

Top 10 Key Players in A2P Messaging Industry

AT&T

Sinch,

Infobip

Comviva

Bics

Tata Communications

Genesys

Global Message Services(GMS)

Monty Mobile

China Mobile

These market participants are concentrating on expansion strategies. These organizations are keen on product development, new product releases, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

More Insights into A2P Messaging Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global A2P messaging market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of component (platform, A2P service), deployment mode (cloud, on-premises), application (authentication services, promotional and marketing services, customer relationship management services, pushed content services, interactive messages, others), SMS traffic (national, multi-country), end user (BFSI, retail and e-commerce, hyperlocal business, healthcare, travel and hospitality, others), and region.

Global A2P Messaging Market by Category

By Component

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Authentication Services

Promotional and Marketing Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Messages

Others

By SMS Traffic

National

Multi-country

By End User

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Hyperlocal Business

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



