Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1220 - RIKV 24 0221

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 23 1220RIKV 24 0221
Settlement Date 09/27/202309/27/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 27,00011,380
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.798/9.65096.247/9.549
Total Number of Bids Received 1917
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 33,00020,880
Total Number of Successful Bids 1611
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1611
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.798/9.65096.247/9.549
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.888/9.24796.417/9.101
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.798/9.65096.247/9.549
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.812/9.58796.277/9.470
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.888/9.24796.417/9.101
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.731/9.95096.077/10.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.800/9.64196.245/9.555
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.221.83