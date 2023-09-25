|Series
|RIKV 23 1220
|RIKV 24 0221
|Settlement Date
|09/27/2023
|09/27/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|27,000
|11,380
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.798
|/
|9.650
|96.247
|/
|9.549
|Total Number of Bids Received
|19
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|33,000
|20,880
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|16
|11
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|16
|11
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.798
|/
|9.650
|96.247
|/
|9.549
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.888
|/
|9.247
|96.417
|/
|9.101
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.798
|/
|9.650
|96.247
|/
|9.549
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|97.812
|/
|9.587
|96.277
|/
|9.470
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.888
|/
|9.247
|96.417
|/
|9.101
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.731
|/
|9.950
|96.077
|/
|10.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.800
|/
|9.641
|96.245
|/
|9.555
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.22
|1.83
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 1220 - RIKV 24 0221
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND