Growing Implementation of Process Analytical Technology to Drive the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market 2023-2030

The Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market size was estimated at USD 9.47 billion in 2022, USD 10.70 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.47% to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market is studied across Bags & Containers, Bioreactors & Fermenters, Bioreactors Accessories, Cell Culture Products, and Filters. The Cell Culture Products is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Workflow, the market is studied across Cell Culture, Cell Separation, and Media Preparation. The Cell Culture is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Use Type, the market is studied across Multi-Use and Single-Use. The Multi-Use is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Mode, the market is studied across In-House and Outsourced. The In-House is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for biotherapeutics

Growing implementation of process analytical technology (PAT)

Rapid adoption of single-use upstream bioprocessing

Restraints

High cost of establishing and maintaining an upstream processing unit

Opportunities

Increased acceptance and approvals of biosimilars

Rising application of upstream process in cell therapy, cell banking, drug discovery, and recombinant proteins

Challenges

Limitations to its capabilities related to standard upstream bioprocess monitoring

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Upstream Bioprocessing Market?

Companies Mentioned

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

High Purity New England

Lonza Group AG

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.,

Merck KGaA

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Samsung BioLogics

Sartorius AG

Tornado Spectral Systems

Waters Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb57dz

