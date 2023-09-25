Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size to Reach USD 16.41 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global data center liquid cooling market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center's Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment.

Current liquid cooling technologies can effectively and successfully cool racks. This approach is available in a variety of configurations that make use of various technologies such as back door heat exchangers and immersion cooling. Liquid cooling is extremely effective since it only cools the IT equipment and not the entire space. It is up to three times more effective at cooling than air, thereby allowing CPUs and GPUs in racks to be operated at maximum power without overheating. In some cases, liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling, and its improved heat conductivity allows for more precise temperature control. Liquid immersion cooling not only protects the equipment from heat generated in the environment, but also eliminates need for fans from servers, and shields from airborne particles. On 1 March 2022 for instance, Nokia made its revolutionary Liquid Cooling AirScale portfolio commercially available. Nokia's ground-breaking approach is intended to make the radio network more sustainable and cost-effective by lowering the amount of energy needed to cool a base station. When compared to standard active air-cooling systems, cooling system energy consumption may be lowered by up to 90%, and base station CO 2 emissions can be reduced by up to 80%. The move furthers Nokia's goal of having the industry's most energy-efficient, zero-emission 5G product range.

Get a FREE Sample of the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1054

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the liquid cooling business in data centers. Temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities caused significant delays in the introduction of new products. Nonetheless, the mandatory lockdown increased usage of online services, thereby driving demand for more efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Rising popularity of live streaming videos and Over The Top (OTT) media is driving development of edge data centers and supporting revenue growth of the market. Edge data center operators are spending significantly on modern data center cooling technologies to maintain optimal and efficient operational conditions. When compared to air-based alternatives, liquid cooling technologies deliver more effective cooling in a much smaller package. Such systems are suited for deployment of high-density equipment at edge data centers due to their small size.

However, lack of standardization, concerns regarding risk of electrocution or shocks, and issues of operational complexity are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1054

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 1.74 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 22.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 16.41 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, data center type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Rittal GmbH & Co.KG, Asetek, Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Schneider Electric, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Allied Control Inc., Aspen Systems Inc., and COOlIT Systems Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global data center liquid cooling market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for majority market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective data center liquid cooling solutions. Some major companies included in the global data center liquid cooling market report are:

Rittal GmbH & Co.KG

Asetek, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp

Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling

Schneider Electric

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Allied Control Inc.

Aspen Systems Inc

CoolIT Systems

Strategic Development

On 27 September 2021, CoolIT Systems, Inc., which is the leading provider of scalable liquid cooling solutions for desktops and data center structures, opened a new office in Xinzhuang, New Taipei, which will operate as the organization's international headquarters as part of its ongoing global expansion. This new center would also have the resources and equipment needed to undertake product testing with significant market players as well as build innovative solutions for clients.

On 2 June 2021, Schneider Electric, which is the global leader in digital transformation of power management and automation, unveiled a liquid-cooled EcoStruxure Modular Data Center, All-In-One Module. The new prefabricated module, which is assembled by Avnet and equipped with precise immersion cooling from Iceotope, will make it easier to operate the company's biggest CPU- and GPU-intensive high-performance computing edge programs in difficult and remote environments. This market-first breakthrough offers faster real-time data processing with improved innovation, efficiency, and decreased latency across manufacturing, automotive, telecom, military, mining, and oil and gas locations.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1054

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solution segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for consulting & design, installation, and maintenance services among end-users. There are several methods for liquid cooling in data centers, including sealed plates placed atop CPUs, fluid compressors to chill air, and immersion in specially formulated liquids.

The research segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as requirement for high-performance computing devices in research centers is resulting in conventional data centers being rapidly replaced by more advanced modern data centers. Additionally, research institutions have begun to implement innovative cooling technologies for data centers to achieve better outcomes. As a result, there is rising demand for data center liquid cooling solutions for research applications.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Use of liquid cooling solutions across telecommunication companies is expected to increase at a rapid rate. Introduction of 5G technology as well as surge in Internet usage have resulted in generation of vast data volumes. Telecommunication companies are spending on building larger data centers to retain important consumer information.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the data center liquid cooling market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing IT and e-Commerce businesses are expected to increase data traffic, hence boosting demand for data center cooling solutions and services in the region.

Get Brief Information @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/data-center-liquid-cooling-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global data center liquid cooling market on the basis of component, data center type, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Solution Direct Liquid Cooling Single-phase Two-phase Indirect Liquid Cooling Single-phase Two-phase Services Consulting & Design Installation Maintenance

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Large Data Centers Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Healthcare Retail IT & Telecom BFSI Media & Entertainment Defense Government Manufacturing Energy Research Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) Enterprises Colocation Providers Hyperscale Data Centers Cloud Providers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Horticulture Lighting Market By Lighting Type (Interlighting, Toplighting), By Lighting Technology (Light-Emitting Diode (LED), High-Intensity Discharge (HID), By Application (Indoor Farms, Vertical Farms, Greenhouses), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Greenhouse Market By Type (Hydroponics, Non-hydroponics), By Component (LED Grow Lights, HVAC System, Sensors & Control System), By End-use (Research & Educational Institutes, Commercial Growers), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Gaming Console Market Size, Share, Trends, By Platform, By Modality, By Application, By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2028

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market By Component (Controller/Switch, Gateways/Routers, Access Points), By Usage Type (Public, Private), By Application (Education, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Sports & Leisure, Hospitality), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Ambient Lighting Market By Type (Suspended Lights, Recessed Lights, Strip Lights), By Offering (Software & Services, Hardware), By End-use (Residential, Healthcare, Industrial, Office Buildings, Automotive), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights