Lactation Support Supplements Market Soars Amid Rising Neonatal Concerns

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global lactation support supplements market, covering various factors contributing to its growth. The global market is expected to reach USD 0.95 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Growth Factors:

Increasing infant mortality rates due to undernutrition from insufficient breastfeeding.

Growth in self-reported milk insufficiency leading to an increased adoption of lactation supplements.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially impacted growth negatively due to mental and physical challenges, disrupted supply chains, and decreased breastfeeding rates.

Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient : Fenugreek is the dominant ingredient, followed by others like shatavari, moringa, and more.

: Fenugreek is the dominant ingredient, followed by others like shatavari, moringa, and more. By Formulation : Capsules/tablets dominated the market in 2022 due to their ease of administration.

: Capsules/tablets dominated the market in 2022 due to their ease of administration. By Sales Channel : Online sales channels held the most significant market share in 2022.

: Online sales channels held the most significant market share in 2022. By Region: Asia Pacific had the largest revenue share in 2022, thanks to the traditional use of these ingredients in the region.

Industry Dynamics:

Drivers : Increased birth rate in Low- and Middle-income countries. Prevalence of pregnancy issues like insufficient milk supply. Proliferation of e-commerce channels.

: Restraints : Lack of awareness in low-middle-income countries. Availability and preference for milk substitutes.

:

Competitive Landscape:

Companies in this sector are launching innovative products to gain a competitive edge.

The market sees moderate fragmentation with major players adopting various marketing strategies.

Key Companies Profiled:

Pink Stork

New Chapter

Mama's Select

ACTIF USA

Anya

Mommy's Bliss Inc.

Nestle

Motherlove Herbal Company

Mommy Knows Best

Rumina Naturals

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $569.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $949.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

