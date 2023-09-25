Exploring Opportunities in the In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine on the Horizon

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market by Technology, Method, Application, End-User Industry - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is experiencing remarkable growth, with an estimated market size of USD 12.21 billion in 2023, a significant increase from the 2022 valuation of USD 11.07 billion. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.83% and reach a staggering USD 25.21 billion by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

In this comprehensive research report, the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is meticulously categorized to forecast revenues and analyze trends in various sub-markets. These sub-markets include:

Technology: The market is studied across four key technologies - Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, and OMICS Technology. High Throughput Technology is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Method: The market is studied across four primary methods - Biochemical Assay, Cellular Assay, Ex-vivo, and In Silico. The Ex-vivo method is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Application: Various applications are assessed, including Dermal Toxicity, Endocrine Disruption, Ocular Toxicity, and Systemic Toxicology. Ocular Toxicity is anticipated to secure a substantial market share during the forecast period. End-User Industry: The market is segmented into Chemicals, Cosmetic & Household Products, Food, and Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals. Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals are projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Region: The market covers the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas held the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising ethical concerns regarding animal testing.

Growing acceptance of in-vitro toxicity testing with the evolution of 3D cell culture systems.

Extensive adoption of in-vitro toxicology assays attributed to safety, cost-savings, and time-saving parameters.

Restraints:

Lack of standards to establish intricacies of in-vivo conditions.

Dearth of in-vitro models to study complex endpoints.

Opportunities:

Rising focus on drug discovery and personalized medicine.

Growing number of toxicity databases.

Challenges:

Lack of trained expertise for the procedure.

The Report Provides Insights On:

Market Penetration

Market Development

Market Diversification

Market Trends

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence

Product Development & Innovation

The report answers crucial questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market?

How is COVID-19 impacting the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market during the forecast period?

Where should investors focus their resources in the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market?

Who are the leading vendors in the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, and what is their market share?

What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market?

Key Attributes of the Report:

No. of Pages: 182

Forecast Period: 2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023: $12.21 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $25.21 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 10.8%

Regions Covered: Global

With the Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market on a growth trajectory, the future looks promising for stakeholders, businesses, and investors. The market's expansion is driven by technological advancements, ethical considerations, and a growing focus on safety and cost-effectiveness.

