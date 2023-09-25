Vor Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chardan’s 7th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, October 2, 2023 at 4:00 pm ET

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

A live webcast and archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investors section of www.vorbio.com.

JonesTrading 2023 Healthcare Summit

October 10-11, 2023

Location: Eden Rock Miami Beach, Miami, FL

About Vor Bio

Vor Bio is a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company that aims to change the standard of care for patients with blood cancers by engineering hematopoietic stem cells to enable targeted therapies post-transplant. For more information, visit: www.vorbio.com.

Contact:

Media & Investors

Sarah Spencer

+1 857-242-6076

sspencer@vorbio.com