FAST Channel FLASH Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with the Best Performers Videos

West Palm Beach, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLASH, is a FAST channel from Olympusat, LLC, which airs the latest and most popular music videos from Latin music’s biggest stars, larger-than-life idols, and up-and-coming sensations. In observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month, FLASH will be dedicating a week to the best Hispanic performers from September 25th to September 29th.

“We are thrilled to be dedicating a week to the best videos from Hispanic performers,” said Aurora Mohler, Chief Content Officer at Olympusat, LLC. “Hispanic performers have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, and we are excited to celebrate their work and inspire viewers of all backgrounds.”

This special week will highlight the rich talent and culture of Hispanic performers and their latest videos such as Nicky Jam – Travesuras, Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna y Karol G – China, Prince Royce – Incondicional, Bad Bunny – La Romana, Yandel – Aprovechame, Elvis Crespo – Abracadabra, Zion y Lennox ft J Balvin – Otra Vez, Paulina Rubio – Propiedad Privada, Rauw Alejandro ft. Wisin – Una Noche, Natti Natasha – Antes Que Salga El Sol.

Flash is owned and operated by Olympusat, LLC., and is currently available on Roku, Samsung, LG, Plex, Distro, TCL, Hisense, CanelaTV, Freecast, Rakuten, Vizio.

For more information, please visit www.olympusat.com.

About Olympusat

Olympusat, LLC is a vertically integrated distributor and owner of Spanish and English language pay television channels in the U.S., including an expanding programming rights and global distribution footprint providing an original, world-class content library. In addition, the company’s extensive portfolio of networks of 30+ HD and SD Spanish and English language television networks, includes a premium FAST channel suite.

Recognizing the ever-changing landscape within media and entertainment, Olympusat, LLC has launched FreeTV, an AVOD streaming service providing unique programing from around the world. FreeTV is available on all streaming platforms across 17 regions in Latin America, and most recently in the United States. FreeTV is also available as a broadcast station serving the audience of Mexico City, Mexico as FreeTV 8.2.

