Polyetherimide Market Size Worth US$ 1.17 Billion with CAGR of 6.4% by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyetherimide market is projected to expand at 6.4% CAGR and attain a revenue of US$ 1.17 billion by the end of 2033. As per this report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, SABIC will continue to maintain its dominance in the global marketplace as it ramps up its efforts to innovate and boost the sales of PEI products.



A majority of Asian countries have been working hard to improve their economic growth potential and economies such as India and China are coming close to their unparalleled growth potential. Supportive government initiatives and cheap labor have made the aforementioned countries perfect markets for manufacturing nearly everything.

Rising disposable income of the general population in Asian economies is attracting many investors and this is also estimated to create favorable growth prospects for polyetherimide companies. Long story short, from polyetherimide manufacturers to polyetherimide vendors, all have a better chance of boosting their business revenue in the Asia Pacific region than they might have in any other part of the world.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 1.17 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.4% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 134 Tables No. of Figures 108 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polyetherimide market stands at a value of US$ 631 million in 2023.

Polyetherimide shipments are set to rise at a robust 6.4% CAGR over the next ten years.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.17 billion by the end of 2033.

Advancements in material technology, high demand for lightweight materials, growing adoption of plastic alternatives, and rising focus on sustainability are slated to be key market drivers.

SABIC is estimated to remain the most important and influential company in the market across the study period and beyond.

Demand for polyetherimide in the medical sector is projected to rise at 6% CAGR over the next ten years.

Reinforced polyetherimide holds a market share of 45% in 2023.



“New polyetherimide companies operating in the market should closely follow and mimic SABIC’s strategies if they want to make it in this industry,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

SABIC

Kuraray Europe GmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

RTP Company

Westlake Plastics Company

Emco Industrial Plastics Inc.

Gehr Plastics Inc.

Ensinger GmbH

Eagle Performance Plastics Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

Aikolon Oy

Röchling Group

Plasticomp Inc.

Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH

Winning Strategy

Polyetherimide manufacturers should focus on increasing their production capacity to meet the rising demands around the world from various industry verticals such as automotive and aerospace. Polyetherimide companies should also invest in R&D to improve the scope of application and find new uses for PEI. Collaborations will be of the essence for new as well as established polyetherimide suppliers if they wish to get big returns on their investments.

Key Segments of Polyetherimide Industry

By Form: Films Sheets Tubes Granules Rods

By Grade: Reinforced Unreinforced

By Process: Injection Molding Extrusion Thermoforming Compression Molding

By End-use Industry: Automotive Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Medical Consumer Goods Other Industries

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polyetherimide market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (films, sheets, tubes, granules, rods), grade (reinforced, unreinforced), process (injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, compression molding), end-use industry (automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, medical, consumer goods, other industries), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

