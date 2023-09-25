Wood Vinegar Market to reach $10.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The wood vinegar market valuation is anticipated to cross USD 10.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



The rising awareness of sustainable agricultural practices has led to the increased adoption of wood vinegar as an eco-friendly soil conditioner and biopesticide. Farmers worldwide are recognizing the benefits of wood vinegar in enhancing crop yield and reducing the reliance on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Moreover, the product’s antimicrobial and antioxidant properties make it a valuable ingredient in various products. The expanding applications of wood vinegar in diverse industries, such as agriculture, food processing, and cosmetics, is fueling market growth.

The wood vinegar market share from coconut shell source segment has gained considerable traction and will continue to grow in the coming years due to the abundance of coconut shells, especially in tropical regions. Coconut shell-based wood vinegar is known for its high quality and purity. The unique properties of wood vinegar derived from coconut shells make it an ideal choice for agricultural applications, contributing to soil improvement and pest control. Its popularity in organic farming practices is on the rise, making the coconut shell source segment a significant contributor to the market size.





The fast pyrolysis segment is estimated to witness notable growth over 2023 and 2032. The environmental sustainability of fast pyrolysis, its versatility in agriculture, and the ongoing research to optimize the process underscore its vital role in the wood vinegar market. This process efficiently yields wood vinegar, along with biochar and bio-oil, making it a sustainable and environmentally friendly production technique. Fast pyrolysis ensures high-quality wood vinegar with enhanced bioactive properties, driving its adoption in various industries, including agriculture and healthcare.

The food & beverages application segment of wood vinegar industry will showcase significant adoption in the forthcoming period due to its natural preservative properties and flavor enhancement capabilities. The wood vinegar is employed as a natural food additive, offering both preservation benefits and imparting a unique smoky flavor to certain culinary delights. The growing demand for clean-label and natural food products has bolstered the usage of wood vinegar in the food products and beverages, making it an desirable ingredient for F&B players.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a significant avenue in the global wood vinegar market with lucrative opportunities. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with a strong focus on sustainable agricultural practices, has been driving the demand for wood vinegar. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of wood vinegar production and consumption. Moreover, the presence of vast agricultural landscapes in Asia Pacific has provided a fertile ground for the adoption of wood vinegar as an essential agricultural input.

As industries continue to seek eco-friendly and natural solutions, wood vinegar's significance is set to soar, promising a bright future for this versatile product. Recognizing this potential, the wood vinegar market players, such as TAGROW CO., LTD., New Life Agro, Fraunhofer UMSICHT, Win-Win Chemical Co., Limited, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., DL Chemicals Co., Ltd., Svenska Skogsprodukter AB, Korean Natural Farming LLC, Byron Biochar, Canada Wood (2007) Inc., Dongying Runying Chemical Co., Ltd., EmTech Ventures Inc., Weyerhaeuser Company, Nettenergy B.V., and Barbe Green Forest Corporation, are investing in R&D for launch improved product and explore new applications, thereby amplifying their profit margins.

