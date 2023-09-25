Hazelcast Showcases How to Get More Value from Streaming Data with Real-Time, Instant Action at Current 2023

San Jose and Palo Alto, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast, Inc., the company that enables companies to boost business outcomes with instant action on streaming data, is showcasing how to enhance streaming data from Kafka investments as a Gold Sponsor of Current 2023 in San Jose, California.

Current 2023 is a premier event for architects, application developers, and data engineers building next-generation applications or modernizing existing applications to learn about all things streaming data, including stream processing.

Throughout the Kafka-focused community event, Hazelcast is hosting multiple sessions to demonstrate its unified real-time data platform, which uniquely combines a real-time stream processing engine and fast data store, enhancing Kafka-based solutions and enabling instant action. One of the Hazelcast sessions will feature a conversation with Michael Goldverg, Managing Director and Distinguished Engineer at BNY Mellon, who will discuss how a unified real-time data platform addresses simplicity and performance in stream processing deployments, while also reducing cost.

“Stream processing is the next innovative use of streaming data for companies seeking to improve their competitive advantage because it enables them to identify opportunities and threats and act on them in real-time,” said Jakki Geiger, CMO of Hazelcast. “Current 2023 is an excellent opportunity for architects and developers to learn about the transformational potential of a unified real-time data platform and how Hazelcast can level up their Kafka deployments by responding faster to grow revenue, mitigate risk, and improve customer satisfaction.”

At the Hazelcast booth (#209), app developers, architects, data engineers, and DevOps professionals will supercharge their stream processing knowledge by learning how to:

act instantly on streaming data as it flows through the Kafka cluster—using a stream, act, store approach rather than building traditional data pipelines to store data first and act on it later

enriching streaming data with relevant stored data to provide the context needed to take instant and informed action."

simplify the development, deployment and maintenance of real-time stream processing architectures; and

take advantage of high throughput and low latency to deploy fast, highly scalable applications for running large-scale calculations, simulations, and other data- and compute-intensive workloads.

In addition to the sessions at Current 2023, Hazelcast is co-hosting a happy hour event with Redpanda and Slower.ai. At the invitation-only event, guests can network with peers, connect with experts, and share their experiences with stream processing.

The company is included in the Gartner Market Guide for Event Stream Processing (ESP) as a unified real-time data platform, a new category within the event stream processing technologies family. According to Gartner, the ESP platforms market grew by 13.4% in 2022, above the average worldwide software market growth rate of 11.3%. Hazelcast was recognized as a Leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Streaming Data.

