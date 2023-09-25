Global Portable Filtration Systems Outlook to 2030 - Future Trends, Key Competitors and Forecast

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Filtration Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Portable Filtration Systems Market to Reach $787.1 Million by 2030

The global market for Portable Filtration Systems estimated at US$568.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$787.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$293.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Manufacturing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $161.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Portable Filtration Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$161.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$145.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Report Overview:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Portable Filtration Systems market, offering insights into recent past, current, and future trends. It covers various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The analysis includes sales data for the years 2014 through 2030, highlighting percentage CAGR and value sales breakdown by region, end-use (such as power generation, manufacturing, and other end-uses), and filtration technology (pressure, centrifugal, and vacuum filtration).

Additionally, the report identifies key competitors and their market presence in specific regions for the year 2023. This comprehensive assessment provides valuable insights for businesses operating in the Portable Filtration Systems market to make informed decisions and strategic plans.

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BakerCorp.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Como Filtration Systems

Des-Case Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Filtration Group Corporation

Hydac International GmbH

MP Filtri SpA

Norman Filter Company

Pall Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Serfilco Ltd.

STAUFF

Trico Corporation

Y2K Filtration

