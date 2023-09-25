Global Key Competitors and Industry Trajectories for the Volt/VAr Management Market to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volt/VAr Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Volt/VAr Management Market to Reach $697.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Volt/VAr Management estimated at US$487 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$697.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Distribution, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$305.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transmission segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $130.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Volt/VAr Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$130.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$152 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

GE Grid Solutions

Landis+Gyr AG

Open Systems International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Utilidata, Inc.

Varentec, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $487 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $697.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

