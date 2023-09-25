Published Market Study on US Ice Cream Trucks Market Analysis and Forecast | Market Size, Share, Offerings, Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ice Cream Trucks Market was valued at US$ 1,346 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Ice cream trucks provide consumers with a convenient option to quench their appetites for ice cream and other frozen sweets. They deliver the product straight to residential neighborhoods, parks, beaches, and other high-traffic places, making it available to a diverse spectrum of customers.

Many customers like to support small, locally owned businesses, and ice cream trucks are frequently tiny, locally owned businesses. This assistance to local entrepreneurs has the potential to increase demand. Ice cream trucks have evolved to meet market demands, such as catering to dietary constraints (e.g., dairy-free, gluten-free alternatives) and adopting sustainable practices (e.g., eco-friendly packaging).

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the US Ice Cream Trucks market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, product, type and geography/regions (including West US, Midwest US, Northeast US, South US) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the US Ice Cream Trucks market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the US Ice Cream Trucks market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

US Ice Cream Trucks Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, in 2022, the dairy and water-based segment is predicted to dominate with a market share of more than 90%. Ice creams are dairy-based frozen treats that are often consumed as desserts or snacks.

On the basis of products, in 2022, the cups and tubs sector held a market share of approximately 65%. The size of the cup and tub has an impact on the customer's purchase choice.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,346 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2,655 million Growth Rate 8.9% Key Market Drivers Rising disposable income

Increasing outgoing amongst the population

Convenience and accessibility offered by ice cream trucks

Rising on-the-go lifestyle Companies Profiled Mister Softee

Karmic Ice Cream

The Vintage Ice Cream Guys (GH Holdings Group Ltd., LLC)

Sticks and Cones Ice Cream

HipPOPs

Momma P’s Ice Cream Truck

Cosmos Ice Cream

Tikiz

Big Gay Ice Cream

Coolhaus

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the US Ice Cream Trucks market include,

In December 2022, Momma P's Ice Cream Truck collaborated on a fundraising effort with WCTV, a Tallahassee news channel. WCTV organised a kids' hour from 4-5 p.m., during which children who brought donations received free ice cream from Momma P's Ice Cream Truck.

In May 2022, Cold Stone Creamery Truck launched All Things OREO to commemorate the 50th anniversary of OREO. OREO Crème Ice Cream, OREO Crème Ice Cream, OREO Cookies, Golden OREO® Cookies, and Caramel were among the flavours made available in retailers. The new items were offered in all of the company's stores and vehicles.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the US Ice Cream Trucks market growth include Mister Softee, Karmic Ice Cream, The Vintage Ice Cream Guys (GH Holdings Group Ltd., LLC), Sticks and Cones Ice Cream, HipPOPs, Momma P’s Ice Cream Truck, Cosmos Ice Cream, Tikiz, Big Gay Ice Cream, and Coolhaus, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the US Ice Cream Trucks market based on product type, product, type and region

US Ice Cream Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Type Dairy & Water-based Non-dairy/Vegan

US Ice Cream Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Bars Sticks & Pops Cups & Tubs Others

US Ice Cream Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Conventional Artisanal

US Ice Cream Trucks Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region US Ice Cream Trucks Market West Us Midwest US Northeast US South US



Key Questions Answered in the Ice Cream Trucks Report:

What will be the market value of the US ice cream trucks market by 2030?

What is the market size of the US ice cream trucks market?

What are the market drivers of the US ice cream trucks market?

What are the key trends in the US ice cream trucks market?

Which is the leading region in the US ice cream trucks market?

What are the major companies operating in the US ice cream trucks market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the US ice cream trucks market?

