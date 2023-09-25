Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Analysis and Outlook 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Micro-magnetic resonance imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optical imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $724.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$724.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$735.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.]

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)

Select Competitors

Aspect Imaging Ltd.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Bruker Corp.

LI-COR Biosciences, Inc.

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Scanco Medical AG

Sofie Biosciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Uvp. LLC

What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xksnaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment