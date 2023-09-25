Exploring Tele-ICU Market Opportunities: Global Market Expansion from 2023 to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Market to Reach $21 Billion by 2030



The global market for Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.9% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.6% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

Report Overview

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Tele-Intensive Care Unit (ICU) market across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It examines the market from 2022 to 2030, offering insights into annual sales figures and percentage growth rates.

The analysis encompasses different components, including hardware and software, and various types of tele-ICU setups, such as open with consultants, intensivist, open, and co-managed models. The report also identifies key competitors in each region for 2023. This extensive market analysis aims to provide a clear understanding of the tele-ICU landscape and its potential growth opportunities.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 89 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global



