Global Casinos Strategic Business Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics - Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Revolutionizing the Market

Global Casinos Market to Reach $224.1 Billion by 2030

The global casinos market, valued at US$157.5 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to US$224.1 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide casinos market, presenting insights into recent trends, historical data, and future forecasts. It covers various facets of the market, including casinos, gambling machines, gaming tables, and more. The analysis includes geographical regions, providing annual sales figures, growth rates, and percentage breakdowns from 2022 to 2030. This data serves as a valuable resource for understanding the dynamics and potential of the global casinos industry.

Within the report, the segment of Gambling Machines is expected to achieve a 4.9% CAGR, reaching US$108.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Gaming Tables segment is reevaluated to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8 years.

In the U.S., the Casinos market is estimated at US$72 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to reach a market size of US$84.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Additionally, noteworthy geographic markets include Canada and Europe, with projected growth rates of 3.6% and 4.0%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Among European countries, Germany is forecasted to experience approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $157.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $224.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns

Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era

Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling

An Introduction to Casinos

Types of Games Offered in Casinos

Table Games

Wheel of Fortune

Video Poker

Slot Machines

Bingo

Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook

Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth

Regional Market Overview

Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market

Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos

Notable Trends in Online Casino Market

More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses

Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos

Video Game Themes in Online Slots

Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore

Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor

Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos

DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino

Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos

Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E

Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market

Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics

Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group

Growing Participation of Women in Casinos

Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic

Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and Clark County Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Period 2010-2019

With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino Revenues to Take a Hit

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues: Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World

Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains

Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos

Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) for 2020E

Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2020E

Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide

Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2019

New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers

A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos

Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation

Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction

Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch Casino Gaming Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution

Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future

Bigger Slot Machines

Gamification

Skill-based Games

In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming

New Options for Differentiation

Live & Interactive Gaming

GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising

Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry

Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers

Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies

Artificial Intelligence & Robotics

Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions

Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies

Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos

Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing

Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos

Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations

