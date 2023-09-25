Global Casinos Strategic Business Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics - Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Revolutionizing the Market

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casinos: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Casinos Market to Reach $224.1 Billion by 2030
The global casinos market, valued at US$157.5 billion in 2022, is expected to grow to US$224.1 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide casinos market, presenting insights into recent trends, historical data, and future forecasts. It covers various facets of the market, including casinos, gambling machines, gaming tables, and more. The analysis includes geographical regions, providing annual sales figures, growth rates, and percentage breakdowns from 2022 to 2030. This data serves as a valuable resource for understanding the dynamics and potential of the global casinos industry.
Within the report, the segment of Gambling Machines is expected to achieve a 4.9% CAGR, reaching US$108.4 billion by the end of the analysis period. Considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, the Gaming Tables segment is reevaluated to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8 years.
In the U.S., the Casinos market is estimated at US$72 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to reach a market size of US$84.8 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2030.
Additionally, noteworthy geographic markets include Canada and Europe, with projected growth rates of 3.6% and 4.0%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Among European countries, Germany is forecasted to experience approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$157.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$224.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Younger Gamblers are More Willing to Return to Casinos in Post Lockdown Scenario: Percentage (%) of People Willing to Gamble at Casinos Post Lockdowns
- Casino Operators Strategize to Attract Customers in the Post-Pandemic Era
- Evolution of Gambling: From Cards to Cryptocurrency Gambling
- An Introduction to Casinos
- Types of Games Offered in Casinos
- Table Games
- Wheel of Fortune
- Video Poker
- Slot Machines
- Bingo
- Global Casino Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Offline Casinos Lead, Online Casino Gaming Poised for High Growth
- Regional Market Overview
- Casinos - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Online Casinos Propel Growth Prospects in Overall Casinos Market
- Increasing Internet Penetration Drives Growth in Online Casino Gaming Market: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
- Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Casinos
- Notable Trends in Online Casino Market
- More Payment Options & Welcome Bonuses
- Slot Streamers Gain Popularity in Online Casinos
- Video Game Themes in Online Slots
- Responsible Gambling Comes to the Fore
- Volatile Slot Machines with High Rewards Grow in Favor
- Cyberattacks Emerge as a Key Concern for Online Casinos
- DDoS Attack: Potent Cyber Threat to Online Casino
- Monumental Advances in Mobile Technology Drive Popularity of Mobile Casinos
- Smartphone Proliferation Presents an Opportunity for Mobile Online Casinos: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020
- Percentage Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time: 2014-2020E
- Changing Consumer Gambling Habits and Demographics Impact Casinos Market
- Online Casinos Attract Broader Demographics
- Demographic Structure of Online Casino Players: Percentage Breakdown of Frequent Online Casino Visitors by Age Group
- Growing Participation of Women in Casinos
- Relaxation in Gambling Regulations and Legalization of Gambling in Several Nations Augur Well for Casinos
- Gambling Laws in Select Countries
- Casino Tourism: The Close Relation Between Casinos and Tourism Industry Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic
- Number of Visitors to Las Vegas (in Million) and Clark County Gaming Revenues (in US$ Billion) for the Period 2010-2019
- With Tourist Arrivals Dented by COVID-19 Pandemic, Casino Revenues to Take a Hit
- COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry Affects Casino Revenues: Percentage Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020
- Cryptocurrency to Play an Increasing Role in the Gambling World
- Social Casinos Market Poised to Make Healthy Gains
- Online Casinos Vs Social Casinos
- Global Social Casinos Market: Breakdown of Revenues (in %) for 2020E
- Global Social Casino Market by Genre (in %) for 2020E
- Slot Machines: A Popular Casino Gambling Activity Worldwide
- Global Slot Machines Market by Product (in %) for 2019
- New Table Games Become an Attraction for Casino Gamblers
- A Glance at Select New Table Games Introduced in Brick and Mortar Casinos
- Advancements in Table Games Vital to Improving Customer Experience and Revenue Generation
- Use of Smartwatches for Placing Bets and Improve iGaming Experience Gains Traction
- Smartwatch Popularity Augurs Well for Smartwatch Casino Gaming Market: Global Smartwatch Shipments (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Casinos Leverage on IoT Analytics to Gain Competitive Edge
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Blockchain Technology Brings in a Revolution
- Casino Trends Poised to Transform Casino Industry in the Future
- Bigger Slot Machines
- Gamification
- Skill-based Games
- In-Play Wagering and Bar Top Gaming
- New Options for Differentiation
- Live & Interactive Gaming
- GPS & RFID for Targeted Advertising
- Technology Innovations Shape the Casino Industry
- Data Analytics Assist in Improving Experience of Casino Gamers
- Growing Investments into VR and AR Technologies
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotics
- Innovative Graphics for New Game Designs
- Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Bring in Cashless Transactions
- Growing Role of Internet and Mobile Technologies
- Chatbots for Customer Support in Online Casinos
- Wearable Technology & Innovative Marketing
- Security and Crime: Key Issues Ranking High on Priority of Casinos
- Physical and Online Casinos Focus on Improving Security of Operations
