TWC Announces Divestiture

KING CITY, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 20, 2023, TWC Enterprises Limited (“TWC”) completed the divestiture of its investment in the Geranium real estate management company along with other non-Highland Gate joint ventures in which it was a co-investor with the Geranium Group. These assets were purchased by TWC’s co-investors with Geranium. Total proceeds for the transaction were $12,500,000 including deferred proceeds of $5,300,000.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45 ½ 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

