Metal Nano Particles Market to Reach USD 62.03 Billion by 2028; Surge in Demand for Innovative Drugs and Therapeutics to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Metal nano-particles market is anticipated to grow from USD 14.26 billion in 2020 to USD 62.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.58% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Global Metal Nano-Particles market is witnessing a considerable growth owing to the increasing demand of Metal Nanoparticle in the healthcare sectors and the expanding end-user industries.



The Brainy Insights launched a study titled Metal Nano Particles Market Size by Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Copper, Nickel, Titanium, Iron), End User (Pharmaceutical & healthcare, Electrical & electronics, Catalyst, Personal care & cosmetics), Synthesis Method, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



Key Insights on Metal Nano Particles Market

The Gold segment is accounted for the highest market share of 32.24% in 2020



The metal segment is divided into the Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, Copper, Nickel and others. The Gold segment is accounted for the highest market share of 32.24% in 2020. This is due to its many properties like electronic and catalytic properties. It also has antimicrobial properties, and so all the health care industries and electronic industries are concentrating on gold nanoparticles. It is widely used in the electronics and healthcare industry.



The pharmaceutical & healthcare accounts for USD 5.73 Billion of the market value in 2020



The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics and others. The pharmaceutical & healthcare accounted for USD 5.73 Billion of the market value in 2020. The nanosize of the metal nanoparticles helps in the diagnosis of the diseases.



The bio-based accounts for 44.77% of market share in 2020



The synthesis process segment consists of chemical methods, physical method and bio-based methods. The bio-based accounts for 44.77% of market share in 2020. This is because it is way simpler compared to other processes. This method is also cheap and environment friendly when compared to conventional chemical synthesis process. This method is also considered safer compared to other processes.



Report coverage & details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 20221–2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2028 USD 62.03 billion CAGR 19.58% No. of Pages in Report 235 Segments Covered metal, end-user, synthesis method and regions Drivers The increasing demand of Metal Nanoparticle in the healthcare sectors

The expanding end-user industries. Opportunities The rising demand from emerging economies



Restrains The high cost of metal nanoparticles

Regional Segmentation Analysis:



The regions analyzed for the Metal Nanoparticles market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.Asia Pacific region is having the highest market share of 41.76% in 2020. This is due to the increasing demand of metal nanoparticles by the health care and electronic industries. The countries like India and China, where there is the availability of cheap labours, the manufacturing cost of the product would be low. The demand in the emerging economies of the region for the cosmetics, healthcare and electronics product would increase. These factors are driving the metal nanoparticles market in the region. North America had the second-largest market share of 25.82 % in 2020. This is due to the advancement of technology in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Also, due to the surge in the expenditure of healthcare sector.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players of market include American Elements, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, US Research Nanomaterials, Meliorum Technologies, nanoComposix, BBI Group, Nanocs, Strem Chemicals and Tanaka Holdings. among others.



About the report:



The global pulse ingredients market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



