Uptycs Demonstrates 100% Technique Level Detection at Every Stage in MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations of Enterprise Cybersecurity Solutions

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptycs , provider of the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, announced today that the company demonstrated 100% detection of 18 steps and 100% technique level detection of all major test cases across both Windows and Linux by MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK ® Evaluations: Enterprise , a program of MITRE Engenuity ™, MITRE’s tech foundation for public good. Through the lens of the MITRE ATT&CK knowledge base , this round focused on adversary behavior informed by Turla (G0010) , a known Russia-based threat group.



The ATT&CK Evaluations are part of MITRE Engenuity’s suite of programs to help government and industry combat cybersecurity attacks through threat-informed defense practices. Organizations can use the evaluations to determine if a vendor addresses their cybersecurity gaps and fit their particular business needs.

MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations tested 30 enterprise cybersecurity vendors by emulating the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of Turla. The emulation represents how Turla achieves post-exploitation persistence with a minimal footprint through in-memory or kernel implants, evades detection by defensive tools, and exfiltrates sensitive information from Linux and Windows infrastructure.

“Turla puts a wide variety of Linux distros at risk, having demonstrated exceptional proficiency in targeting Linux infrastructure as far back as 2014,” said Ganesh Pai, co-founder and CEO of Uptycs. “Uptycs’ performance in detection coverage in MITRE Engenuity’s ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise is a testament to the power of our EDR and vulnerability management capabilities, which provide comprehensive detection for Linux servers in data centers, on-premises, and cloud environments. Uptycs helps SOC analysts prioritize and respond to Linux security incidents with a powerful combination of capabilities. These include environmental context, pre-configured detection rules mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK matrix, and daily detection and threat intel updates from our in-house research team.”

Uptycs' unified CNAPP and XDR platform gives enterprises centralized control over their security data so they can instantly access the correlated insights they care about most and take decisive action. Uptycs was able to detect the emulated Turla tactics, techniques, and procedures and move quickly to respond. Speed is a critical factor in minimizing the impact of an attack both for detection and remediation. Uptycs unified CNAPP and XDR mitigates risk at scale, and enables a faster response to potential threats and active attacks like Turla.

Additional Resources

For full results of the evaluations, please visit the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK ® Evaluations website

website Follow Uptycs on LinkedIn and Twitter

and Request a demo



About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations is built on the backbone of MITRE’s objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity providers turn to the Evaluations program to improve their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product’s capabilities and performance. Evaluations enable defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together providers and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. In line with MITRE Engenuity’s commitment to serve the public good, Evaluations results and threat emulation plans are freely accessible.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. https://mitre-engenuity.org/ .

About Uptycs

Uptycs, the first unified CNAPP and XDR platform, reduces risk by prioritizing responses to threats, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance mandates across clouds, containers, servers, and endpoints—all from a single UI. This includes the ability to tie together threat activity as it traverses on-prem and cloud boundaries, thus delivering a more cohesive enterprise-wide security posture. Get started with agentless coverage, then add runtime protection, and advanced remediation and forensics.

Shift your cybersecurity up with Uptycs. Learn how at Uptycs.com .

Note: The views and opinions expressed in this are those of Uptycs and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent.