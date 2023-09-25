Astra Energy Inc. Reaches Agreement with Holcomb Energy Systems to Secure Exclusive Worldwide Manufacturing Rights on Revolutionary Technologies and Welcomes Dr. Robert Holcomb MD, Ph.D. to Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is excited to announce an agreement with Holcomb Energy Systems LLC (“HES”) that secures exclusive worldwide manufacturing rights to the HES In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”) and the HES Self-Sustaining Power Plant, two exceptional technologies that are poised to revolutionize the energy sector.

This agreement secures the right for Astra to manufacture both products in-house, and to sub-license manufacturing rights to qualified joint venture partners.

Both HES technologies are scalable, with an exceptionally wide range of applications within the global clean energy sector. They use no fuel, have no moving parts and produce zero emissions. The HES ILPG magnifies power output, whether directly to the grid or in renewable projects, while cutting carbon emissions and reducing power bills. The HES Self-Sustaining Power Plant powers itself in a self-looping, self-regenerating fashion, while simultaneously powering a load.

Further, effective Sept. 7, 2023, Robert R. Holcomb M.D., Ph.D. joined the Astra Energy Inc. Board of Directors. Dr. Holcomb is co-owner, co-founder and co-manager of Holcomb Energy Systems.

With decades of experience across the medical, scientific and energy industries, Dr. Holcomb is a pioneer in modern invention with over 250 patents across a range of industries from breakthrough clean energy solutions to medical devices such as MagnaBloc, which achieved approximately $1 billion in worldwide sales.

Through 16 years of research and development, multiple prototypes and independent witness verifications attesting to the claims of the technology, the HES ILPG and Self-Sustaining Power Plant represent the culmination of Dr. Holcomb’s life’s work and genius.

Dr. Holcomb also served almost 20 years as a neurologist for children and adult patients on the faculty of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, one of the nation’s longest-serving and most prestigious academic medical centers. He has published numerous articles in esteemed medical and scientific journals and traveled the world delivering lectures on his research and technological breakthroughs.

Dr. Holcomb is passionate about the environment and focuses much of his time, energy and intellect on creating accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions to solve the widespread environmental challenges facing our world.

About Holcomb Energy Systems LLC

Holcomb Energy Systems (“HES”) has developed the HES technologies, worldwide patent-protected, scientific breakthroughs in clean energy production.

www.holcombenergysystems.com

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets; identifying viable market opportunities; and bringing together resources, expertise, technology, and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet, and the Company’s investors.

Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

