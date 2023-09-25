USA Plant-based Chicken Market Forecast, Brand Market Share, Trends, Market Size, Share, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Plant-based Chicken Market was valued at US$ 650 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 18.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Consumers are increasingly looking for healthier food alternatives, including plant-based ones. Plant-based chicken products are frequently seen as a healthier alternative to regular animal-based chicken due to lower saturated fat content, lower cholesterol, and sometimes lower calorie count.

The plant-based chicken market in the US is increasing rapidly, owing to a mix of causes including changing consumer preferences, environmental concerns, health concerns, and a rapidly expanding market for plant-based and alternative protein sources.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the USA plant-based chicken market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including source, distribution channel and geography/regions (including West USA, Midwest USA, Northeast USA, South USA) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the USA plant-based chicken market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

USA Plant-based Chicken Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of source, soy-based protein segment is expected to grow due to their cost-effectiveness and lower carbon footprint compared to traditional animal and dairy-based foods.

On the basis of distribution channel, online stores segment is expected to dominate the market as consumers have less time so they depend on online stores to purchase their products and online stores provide fresh and clean chicken products.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 650 million Market Size Forecast US$ 2.2 billion Growth Rate 18.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer awareness for nutritional benefits of plant-based chicken

Growing demand for natural and organic flavors Companies Profiled Beyond Meat Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Company)

Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods Inc.)

Tofurky Company

Quorn Foods

Lightlife Foods

Field Roast

Alpha Foods

Sweet Earth Foods

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the USA plant-based chicken market include,

In August 2022, unMEAT introduced a plant-based lunchtime meat that tastes similar to canned meat nibbles in U.S. Century Pacific Food distributes the product, which is intended at flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the USA plant-based chicken market growth include Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Company), Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods Inc.), Tofurky Company, Quorn Foods, Lightlife Foods, Field Roast, Alpha Foods, and Sweet Earth Foods, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the USA plant-based chicken market based on source, distribution channel and region

USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Source Soy-based Protein Wheat-based Protein Pea-based Protein Canola-based Protein Rice-based Protein Corn-based Protein Others

USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Offline/Retail Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Online/e-commerce Online Retailers Aggregators Company-owned Websites

USA Plant-based Chicken Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region US Plant-based Chicken Market West USA Midwest USA Northeast USA South USA



