CareCloud's medSR Division Secures MEDITECH Implementation Services Contracts with La Paz Regional Hospital, Russell Medical Center, and Memorial Hospital and Manor

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology services for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it recently solidified contracts to serve as the MEDITECH implementation partner for three esteemed healthcare institutions: La Paz Regional Hospital in Arizona, Russell Medical Center in Alabama, and Memorial Hospital and Manor in Georgia.



La Paz Regional Hospital has chosen medSR as its trusted partner to facilitate the seamless implementation of MEDITECH as a Service (MaaS). This strategic collaboration is aimed at enhancing La Paz Regional Hospital's healthcare services through the utilization of cutting-edge MEDITECH technology.

Russell Medical Center initially engaged medSR in late 2022 to oversee the implementation of the MaaS system. Building on their successful partnership, Russell recently expanded its scope to include MEDITECH Expanse lab support, further solidifying their commitment to delivering exceptional patient care.

Memorial Hospital and Manor have also opted for the implementation of MaaS with the support of medSR. This decision reflects Memorial Hospital and Manor's dedication to staying at the forefront of medical innovation and providing superior healthcare services to their community.



Dwight Garvin, executive vice president and chief operating officer at medSR, expressed his enthusiasm regarding these significant partnerships, stating, "We are thrilled to finalize these contracts with La Paz Regional Hospital, Russell Medical Center, and Memorial Hospital and Manor. These agreements mark a pivotal moment in medSR's journey, as we continue to witness a growing number of MEDITECH expansion opportunities. By broadening our MEDITECH relationships, we are not only strengthening medSR's professional revenue but also securing a promising path for our business growth as we enter 2024."

With a remarkable three-decade legacy, medSR stands as a highly esteemed MEDITECH implementation partner, celebrated for its successful history of assisting healthcare organizations in seamlessly integrating MEDITECH Expanse. Their knowledge extends across all MEDITECH platforms, including Expanse, Ambulatory, 6.1, 6.0, Client/Server, and MAGIC. Their comprehensive services encompass project management, subject matter experts (SMEs), information technology (IT) staffing, interim leadership, training, and activation. The medSR team, comprised of seasoned professionals, brings extensive MEDITECH and operational experience to ensure that client objectives are not only met but exceeded in a cost-effective manner.

For more information on how medSR can contribute to the transformation of your healthcare organization, please visit medSR.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Strategy Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Asher Dewhurst

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com