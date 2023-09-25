"Advancements in Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market CAGR of 4.6 %: A Ray of Hope for Stroke Patients", Says Market.us

New York, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market.us, the Global Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market size is expected to be worth around USD 14.0 Billion by 2032 from USD 8.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

Acute Ischemic Stroke is a medical condition caused due to interrupted or restricted blood flow to the brain, likely due to development of a thombus. Ischemic stroke can be grouped into two types, namely embolic or thrombotic. Thrombotic strokes arise due to the development of a blood clot inside the brain in the blood vessels. Embolic strokes are caused due to blood clot that has originated somewhere else in the body but has reached the blood vessels of the brain. Common symptoms of ischemic stroke are dizziness, blurring of vision, interrupted or incoherent speech, along with persisting headache.

Ischemic stroke is extremely destructive seeing that it is often erratic, causes irreversible damage to the brain, and is potentially fatal. The effectiveness of the treatment for stroke hinges on the time passed between the appearance of the first symptoms and receiving medical attention. Thrombolytics are the singular class of drugs utilized to temporize the worsening condition of a stroke patient. Other treatments include medical procedures such as endovascular procedures and endarterectomy. Patients also require rehabilitative therapy such as speech therapy and occupational therapy.



Key Takeaway

Thrombolytics drug class is the largest contributor of acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market and are expected to be the segment leader in the upcoming years as well. This is to be expected since it is the foremost treatment for ischemic stroke.

Regarding the route of administration, the parenteral route dominated the market in 2022.

The hospital pharmacies segment claims the principal market share among the distribution channel segmentation.

North America continues to be the leading region in the market by a considerable margin and is anticipated to remain a major contributor among all geographies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region contributing to the market over the forecast period.

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market falls under the umbrella of the cardiovascular diseases therapeutics market.

Factors affecting the growth of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Industry

The incidence of stroke worldwide is increasing. Given the complex nature of the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market, there are various factors that impact the growth of the industry.

According to World Health Organisation 2023 statistics, over 1.28 billion adults suffer from hypertension. Considering that one of the primary risk factors for ischemic stroke is high blood pressure, the increasing incidence will enhance the market growth.

statistics, over 1.28 billion adults suffer from hypertension. Considering that one of the primary risk factors for ischemic stroke is high blood pressure, the increasing incidence will enhance the market growth. The rates of obesity are soaring on a global scale, with over 12% of the world’s population being obese. Further, it is predicted that the number of obese individuals will increase by 167 million in the next few years. Being obese increases the risk of developing ischemic stroke, which translates to a direct impact of obesity prevalence on the acute ischemic stroke market.

in the next few years. Being obese increases the risk of developing ischemic stroke, which translates to a direct impact of obesity prevalence on the acute ischemic stroke market. Population aging will be a potent force for the market, especially considering the link between aging and ischemic stroke incidence.

Market Growth

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market is developing at a promising rate. The increasing frequency of acute ischemic stroke has given rise to accelerating market growth. Further, the expanding market size can also be attributed to the increasing awareness about the medical condition, which motivates people to seek medical treatment in time. Not only has this but the increase in the elderly population also contributed to increased revenue generation.

Parent Market/Ancillary Market Analysis

An ischemic stroke is caused by a depleted blood supply to the brain due to blood clots blocking the blood flow. This can be caused by plaque build-up in the blood vessels, which makes ischemic stroke a sequela of atherosclerosis, effectively classifying it as a cardiovascular disease. The main aim of cardiovascular therapeutics is to ensure uninterrupted blood supply, hence the treatments include administration of anticoagulants and antihypertensives.

Regional Analysis

North America is a sizeable contributor to the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market with an appreciable 38% share. This can be credited to the rapid advancement and employment of technology, specifically in the medical field, which has fueled medical innovation. Further, the accessibility of treatment along with stroke awareness has allowed North America to achieve a high survival rate for ischemic stroke. Alternatively, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing regional market for acute ischemic stroke therapeutics. Investments from both private and government sectors have helped in achieving an accelerated CAGR. With the increasing prevalence of stroke and the swift development of nations in the Asia Pacific, it is anticipated that the CAGR will rise to 6% in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 8.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 14.0 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 4.6% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Age is a non-modifiable risk factor for acute ischemic stroke. Decreased fertility rates and heightened longevity have resulted in population aging, which has inevitably increased the frequency of stroke incidences. Not only is the geriatric population more susceptible to ischemic stroke, with the risk doubling every 10 years after 55 years of age, but the rates of complete recovery are also low. This results in heightened frequency and severity of stroke incidences, thus contributing to the growth of the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market.

The increasing obesity rates also fuel the market growth. While obesity is a modifiable risk factor, it is a persisting condition with ever-increasing rates worldwide. This risk factor is proportionately linked to the risk of suffering from an ischemic stroke. There is a distinct 5% increase in risk for every BMI unit increase.

Market Restraints

The overall lack of knowledge regarding ischemic stroke is a concerning factor. Considering the benign nature of the symptoms, ischemic stroke is difficult to identify. This causes delays in receiving treatment, which further exacerbates the deteriorating condition of the patient. This can cause irremediable damage to the brain. Further, the treatment for stroke is highly costly, which can deter the growth of the market.

Market Opportunities

In acute ischemic stroke treatment, time is of the essence. Technologies that enable the delivery of medical attention remotely or devices that facilitate for prediction of stroke incidences would certainly cause an upsurge in market growth. The interdisciplinary approach to stroke treatment would also prove to be beneficial. Ischemic stroke has a complex pathophysiology, which requires the exploration of combination therapy for improved survival rates. The use of reversal drug agents is also on the rise, which opens up opportunities for the key players to explore.

Report Segmentation of the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market

Drug Type Insight

Thrombolytic drugs have established a monopoly in the market in 2022 and will continue to do so for the forecast period. These types of drugs are crucial in the emergency treatment of ischemic stroke. The remaining market share is claimed by drug classes such as Anticoagulants, Antiplatelets, Antihypertensives, and Statins.

Procedure Insight

The parenteral segment of the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market generates the most revenue since it is part of the initial treatment. Further, the oral segment offers comparatively less contribution seeing that it falls under preventative treatment.

Distribution Channel Insight

Hospital pharmacies continue to maintain their stronghold on the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market. Further, market forecasts reiterate that the dominance of hospital pharmacies is to persevere. Alternatively, the market share of online pharmacies is growing at a rapid pace.

Recent Developments in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market

In 2023 Tenecteplase, a bioengineered form of Alteplase, was proven to be non-inferior to Alteplase when administered parenterally.

Endovascular therapy has proven to be effective for treating Large Vessel Occlusions and large core infarcts in the two randomized trials conducted in April 2023.

In 2023, Athersys held a successful meeting with the FDA to modify the protocol of its MASTERS-2 clinical trial, at the end of which primary and secondary endpoints for the trial were established. The trials are to be conducted for the development of Multistem cell therapy.

ApTOLL, a neuroprotectant drug by aptaTargets was introduced at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference in February 2023. This medication has shown promising results in lowering mortality rates in clinical trials.

Market Segmentation

By Drug Class

Thrombolytics

Antiplatelets

Anticoagulants

Statins

Antihypertensives

Other Drug Classes

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market is a highly profitable one. This has led to intense competition between the key players in the industry, with the businesses vying for a monopoly in the market. Listed below are the key players in the market with notable market shares:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Hoffmann-La Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Pfizer

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Daiichi Sankyo

Athersys

Other Key Players

