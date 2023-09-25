Offshore Support Vessel Market Size/Share Estimated to Surpass USD 31.77 Billion by 2030, With 4.2% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Offshore Support Vessel Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global offshore support vessel market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 21.94 Billion in 2021, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 31.77 Billion by 2030. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4.2% between 2022 and 2030.”

Offshore Support Vessel Market: Report Overview

Offshore support vessels, commonly referred to as offshore supply vessels (OSVs), are specialized ships built for ocean operations and have several uses. These are a class of nautical ships that go to and from undersea construction and exploration locations carrying goods, supplies, and equipment. They make sure that offshore activities go smoothly and effectively since they are outfitted with advanced navigation and safety tools.

The movement of employees, tools, and supplies to and from offshore platforms is made easier by OSVs, which also act as lifelines, allowing for uninterrupted operations and reducing downtime. The offshore support vessel market size is expanding as a result of the growing use of these vessels for shipping persons, equipment, and supplies to far-flung offshore sites worldwide.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Growing investment in wind farm construction: Due to the enormous potential for oil and gas exploration, the decommissioning of conventional offshore infrastructure, as well as rising investment in wind farm construction, are contributing to the industry's favorable expansion.

Due to the enormous potential for oil and gas exploration, the decommissioning of conventional offshore infrastructure, as well as rising investment in wind farm construction, are contributing to the industry's favorable expansion. Increased demand for energy: In the upcoming years, the offshore support vessel market growth will be fueled by the soaring energy demand across numerous countries. The need is being supported by the expanding requirement to place offloading and floating production units in deep, shallow, and ultra-deep waters for the bulk production of hydrocarbons.

In the upcoming years, the offshore support vessel market growth will be fueled by the soaring energy demand across numerous countries. The need is being supported by the expanding requirement to place offloading and floating production units in deep, shallow, and ultra-deep waters for the bulk production of hydrocarbons. Developments and technological advancements: The industry is driven by rising investments in wind farm development. For example, the floating fleet in Europe has reached about 45 MW. Additionally, it is predicted to run about 80.5 MW of offshore capacity globally. Also, the market is expanding as a result of technical development, expanding deep-water activities, and rising key player spending in E&P activities.

Top Findings of the Report

The market's key driving factor for the offshore support vessel is substantial investments in the oil & gas and renewable sectors, and the expanding number of deep-water activities is driving the industry growth.

The offshore support vessel market segmentation is primarily based on the basis of application, type, region, and end-use.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Rising adoption of OSVs: To meet the expanding consumer demand for energy sources, such as gas, oil, and nuclear power, the offshore support vessel market is becoming more and more popular, which further accelerates growth across the globe.

To meet the expanding consumer demand for energy sources, such as gas, oil, and nuclear power, the offshore support vessel market is becoming more and more popular, which further accelerates growth across the globe. Low carbon emissions: Low carbon emissions are produced by offshore support vessels; therefore, increased efforts by numerous nations to encourage the use of low carbon power generation help to increase demand.

Segmental Analysis

Anchor-Handling Tug Supply (AHTS) Sector Leads the Market

The offshore support vessel market share is being driven by the sector called Anchor-handling Tug Supply (AHTS). The AHTS vessels can carry a lot of cargo. This vessel also offers towing and anchor handling services, which is important given the increasing need for this market on a global scale. This support vessel may also be employed in emergencies and is well-equipped for rescue, oil recovery operations, and firefighting.

Additionally, it has promoted oil drilling in maritime regions. As a result, more and more countries are using AHTS vessels to transport big products. Deck freight, gasoline, dry bulk, mud-to-oil rigs, and platform transportation are all included. Over the forecasted years, the category for platform support vessels is expected to have the highest CAGR. Drilling activity expansion is the main element driving demand for platform support vessels.

Geographical Overview

North America: The region's expanding building, maintenance, inspection, and operations activities led to an increase in demand for offshore support vessels. The rising activity in deeper waters, together with supportive government policies and initiatives, offers a variety of profitable chances for expansion of the offshore support vessel market in North America.

Asia Pacific: Because there are more vessel makers in the region's numerous countries, with China leading the way, followed by South Korea, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the years of projection. Market expansion is encouraged by the region's ultra-deep-water activities' growing reliance on technology.

Browse the Detail Report “Offshore Support Vessel Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Application (Shallow Water, Deepwater), By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/offshore-support-vessel-market

Polaris Market Research has segmented the offshore support vessel market report on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Anchor-handling Tug Supply

Platform Support

Multipurpose Support

Emergency Response/Standby and Rescue

Crew

Seismic

Chase

Others

By Application Outlook

Shallow Water

Deep-water

By End-Use Outlook

Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

