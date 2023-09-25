Fintech-as-a-Service Market to Cross USD 983.5 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rapid Digital Transformation and Increased Consumer Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report reveals that the Fintech-as-a-Service Market reached USD 272.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 983.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) is a disruptive and innovative approach within the financial technology (fintech) industry that offers financial institutions, startups, and businesses a comprehensive suite of customizable, cloud-based tools and services. These services encompass a wide range of financial functions, including payments processing, lending, risk management, compliance, and more. Fintech-as-a-Service enables organizations to rapidly integrate and deploy fintech solutions without having to build them from scratch, thus saving time and resources.

Market Analysis

The fintech-as-a-service market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by several key factors that are reshaping the financial industry. Digitalization of financial services is fundamentally changing how people manage their money. As consumers increasingly demand seamless and convenient financial solutions, traditional institutions are turning to fintech-as-a-service providers to modernize their offerings. Fintech-as-a-service solutions enable traditional banks and financial institutions to reduce operational costs significantly. By outsourcing various aspects of their operations to specialized fintech providers, they can streamline processes and improve their overall cost-efficiency. Many fintech-as-a-service providers offer specialized expertise in areas such as blockchain, AI, cybersecurity, and data analytics. This access to expertise allows traditional financial institutions to stay competitive in an evolving landscape.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Rapyd Financial Network Ltd.

Solid Financial Technologies, Inc.

Railsba, Synctera Inc.

Braintree

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Block, Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Envestnet, Inc. & Other Players

Fintech-as-a-Service Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 272.5 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 983.5 Bn CAGR CAGR of 17.4 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Fintech-as-a-Service Market Study

In the dynamic landscape of fintech, the fund transfer segment is poised to emerge as a dominant force in the market. This sector has experienced significant growth and innovation, driven by changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and regulatory developments.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of fintech-as-a-service, traditional banks are poised to assert their dominance as key players. These established financial institutions are increasingly embracing fintech services to enhance their offerings, improve customer experiences, and stay competitive in a digital-first world.

Recent Developments

In a significant development within the fintech industry, Rapyd , a leading player in the fintech-as-a-service sector, has announced its acquisition of a substantial portion of PayU, a subsidiary of Prosus. The deal, valued at an impressive $610 million, marks a strategic move by Rapyd to expand and enhance its fintech-as-a-service platform, further solidifying its position as a global fintech powerhouse.

, a leading player in the fintech-as-a-service sector, has announced its acquisition of a substantial portion of PayU, a subsidiary of Prosus. The deal, valued at an impressive $610 million, marks a strategic move by Rapyd to expand and enhance its fintech-as-a-service platform, further solidifying its position as a global fintech powerhouse. Railsbank, the dynamic fintech-as-a-service platform, has successfully secured $70 million in funding, marking a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the financial services industry. With the new capital injection, Railsbank is poised to accelerate its global expansion and continue to develop its cutting-edge platform.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the fintech-as-a-service market are characterized by a delicate interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that collectively shape its evolution. On the driver's side, the increasing adoption of digital financial services, coupled with the growing need for cost-effective and efficient financial solutions, is propelling the market forward. Additionally, the proliferation of smartphones and internet connectivity is expanding the addressable market for fintech-as-a-service providers. Conversely, several restraints pose challenges to the sector's expansion. Concerns related to data security and privacy remain at the forefront, compelling fintech-as-a-service providers to invest heavily in cybersecurity measures and compliance with stringent regulations. Challenges in the market are further compounded by the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Staying updated with the latest advancements and ensuring seamless integration with legacy systems can be daunting for market players. In terms of threats, the potential for regulatory crackdowns or changes can significantly impact the market's trajectory, with varying regulatory approaches globally posing a considerable risk.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been a pioneer in fintech innovation. The region boasts a robust ecosystem of fintech startups and established players. Regulatory support, access to venture capital, and a tech-savvy population have fueled growth. Europe has seen considerable growth in fintech, with cities like London and Berlin emerging as fintech hubs. The European Union's PSD2 directive opened up opportunities for payment service providers, leading to the rise of neobanks like Revolut and N26. Asia-Pacific is a hotbed for fintech-as-a-service market innovation, with countries like China, India, and Singapore at the forefront. Regulatory support for digital banking and lending, coupled with a burgeoning middle class, has fueled growth.

Impact of Recession on Fintech-as-a-Service Market Growth

The ongoing recession has reshaped the fintech-as-a-service market by driving increased demand for cost-efficient solutions, accelerating digital transformation, and encouraging innovation in risk management. While startups may face funding challenges, established players have found opportunities to expand their services and collaborate with traditional financial institutions. As the financial industry continues to evolve in response to economic challenges, fintech-as-a-service providers will play a pivotal role in shaping its future.

