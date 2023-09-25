Ferrellgas Marks the Beginning of Fall

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is marking the beginning of fall by reminding customers that now is a great time to prepare for the peak heating season. Customers are encouraged to take steps now - before the temperatures drop - to make sure their propane tanks are ready so we can help them Fuel Life Simply all winter long.



While our customers are out doing their fall yard work, we request that they make sure the path to their propane tank is clear of any brush or debris. Customers with underground tanks should also consider marking its location with a flag or a stake. Once winter weather hits, we want to remind our customers to keep their driveway and the path to their tank clear of snow and ice so that our drivers can safely make deliveries. “Taking steps now to prepare for winter sets our customers, and our company, up for success,” said Tim Sayers, Vice President of Ferrellgas Retail Operations. “We’re looking forward to helping our customers stay safe and warm this winter.”

In preparation for a delivery, Will Call customers should check their tank level and contact us to schedule a fill when it reaches 30%, or at least 7 business days before they anticipate needing propane. Will Call customers may also want to consider switching to our Auto Fill program, which allows Ferrellgas to estimate when a customer needs a fill and schedule it automatically. (Our Auto Fill service is free, eligibility requirements apply.) Customers may also choose to add a state-of-the-art tank monitor to their system, so they always know how much propane is in their tank.

This time of year also marks the peak season for Blue Rhino’s southern customers. We’re excited about tailgating for football-filled weekends and enjoying the crisp fall air with family and friends by the grill and around fire tables and patio heaters. Don’t forget to check your tank and exchange any empties for a fresh Blue Rhino. Every one of our propane tanks is cleaned, inspected, and leak-tested for your safety. Let Blue Rhino be a part of your warm memories, this fall and beyond.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas was named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023. It was the only national propane provider to earn that honor. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.