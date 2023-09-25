Icelandair Unlocks Passenger Flexibility With Volantio

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volantio today announced that Icelandair has launched its Revenue Rebook platform, which leverages machine learning to drive greater efficiencies for airlines while benefiting passengers.



“I’m very excited to announce the recent launch of Revenue Rebook by Volantio for Icelandair. Our goal with this solution is to efficiently manage inventory, maximize revenue, and offer flexibility to our passengers. Volantio has been an invaluable partner in this journey, providing us with cutting-edge solutions and expertise to streamline our rebooking process. We’re confident that this collaboration will deliver a win-win for our airline and our loyal passengers,” said Matthías Sveinbjörnsson, Director of Revenue Management.

Volantio’s platform, guided by machine learning, identifies high demand flights, and crafts customized offers to incentivize passengers to switch to lower demand flights. This enables the airline to more efficiently use its resources while providing valuable benefits to passengers for their travel flexibility. With passenger traffic on airlines expected to increase 5x over the next 20 years, Volantio’s innovative platform provides airlines with a tool to more efficiently use their existing resources, flying more passengers without flying more aircraft.

“We are incredibly proud to launch our platform with Icelandair, one of the oldest airlines in the world with over 85 years of operation,” said Azim Barodawala, Co-Founder and CEO of Volantio. “It is rare to find opportunities where airlines can both improve passenger experience and airline performance, and we are so excited to be able to provide a solution that does both - a true ‘win-win’.”

About Volantio

Founded in 2014 by Azim Barodawala and Fenn Bailey, Volantio addresses revenue and capacity optimization challenges for capacity-constrained industries, which represent over $5.7 trillion in value globally. The company today serves 15 airlines globally who flew over 320 million passengers in 2022 and collectively generated over $35B in revenue. Volantio has received investment from some of the largest names in travel, including Alaska Airlines, Qantas, IAG, JetBlue, and Amadeus.

About Icelandair

With an extensive route network, Icelandair uses the unique geographical location of Iceland as a hub midway between Europe and North America offering direct flights to more than 50 destinations. Additional to the international route network, Icelandair operates a domestic network in Iceland, an airfreight and logistics business as well as aircraft leasing and consulting services.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128