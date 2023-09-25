Wi-Fi 6 Market to Cross USD 43.46 Billion by 2030 due to Increased Device Density and Need for Enhanced Performance in Crowded Areas | By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “The Wi-Fi 6 M arket , which had a valuation of USD 5.6 billion in 2022, is projected to expand substantially, reaching USD 43.46 billion by 2030, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2% forecasted for the period spanning 2023 to 2030”.

Market Overview

Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax, is the latest generation of wireless networking technology that was developed to provide faster and more efficient wireless communication compared to its predecessor, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac). This advanced technology brings several significant improvements and innovations to the world of wireless networking, promising a better and more reliable user experience for a wide range of devices. While the primary focus of Wi-Fi 6 is on speed and capacity, it also offers improved coverage and range compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. This means fewer dead spots in your wireless network.

Download Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3856

Market Analysis

The Wi-Fi 6 market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by several key factors that contribute to its rapid adoption and expansion. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT (Internet of Things) gadgets, and the continued growth of mobile devices has put immense pressure on existing Wi-Fi networks. Wi-Fi 6, with its improved capacity and efficiency, can handle a higher number of devices simultaneously, making it ideal for modern homes and enterprises. Enterprises are increasingly upgrading their networks to Wi-Fi 6 to support the growing number of connected devices in the workplace. This technology enables better productivity and efficiency in business operations. As the Internet of Things continues to expand, Wi-Fi 6's ability to handle numerous low-power, low-data-rate devices in a single network becomes essential. This makes it an attractive option for IoT deployments in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.6 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 43.46 billion CAGR CAGR of 29.2% from 2023-2030 Key Segments By Offering (Hardware, Solutions, Services)



By Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor)



By Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, Other Verticals)



By Application (Immersive Technologies, HD Video Streaming and Video Streaming, Smart Home Devices, loT and Industry 4.0, Telemedicine, Public Wi-Fi and Dense Environments, Other Applications) Key Market Players Cisco Systems Inc. (US), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US), Broadcom Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei technologies (China), NETGEAR Inc (US), Juniper Networks Inc (US), Extreme Networks Inc. (US) Ubiquiti Inc. (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T (US), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Wi-Fi 6 Market Study

As the e-commerce industry continues its expansion, Wi-Fi 6 is poised to become the backbone of this digital marketplace. Its role in speeding up loading times, enabling seamless video streaming, enhancing mobile shopping experiences, ensuring secure transactions, and providing scalability positions Wi-Fi 6 as the technology of choice for e-commerce platforms seeking to deliver superior online shopping experiences to customers worldwide.

Telemedicine is revolutionizing the healthcare industry, and its convergence with Wi-Fi 6 technology is set to dominate the market. The telemedicine segment harnesses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to deliver remote healthcare services, transforming the way patients’ access medical care and healthcare professionals deliver it.

Recent Developments

Cisco has unveiled an exciting addition to its networking portfolio with the launch of a Wi-Fi 6 access point designed specifically to cater to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). SMBs can prioritize critical applications, ensuring that essential tasks receive the necessary network resources for optimal performance.

Nordic Semiconductor, a leading player in the wireless connectivity space, has recently made waves in the Internet of Things (IoT) industry by unveiling their latest innovation: a low-cost 2.4 GHz-only Wi-Fi 6 chip designed specifically for IoT applications.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3856

Market Dynamics Analysis

The Wi-Fi 6 market is characterized by a dynamic interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape its trajectory. A significant driver propelling the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technology is the ever-increasing demand for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, especially in the era of IoT (Internet of Things) and the proliferation of bandwidth-hungry applications. Wi-Fi 6's ability to offer higher data rates, reduced latency, and improved performance in crowded environments fuels its adoption across various industries. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the need for robust home networks, further boosting the market. However, there are notable restraints, including the cost of upgrading existing infrastructure to support Wi-Fi 6, which might deter budget-conscious organizations. Furthermore, interoperability issues and the need for widespread device support remain challenges. Security threats, such as potential vulnerabilities in the new technology, are also a concern, necessitating rigorous cybersecurity measures.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of Wi-Fi 6 adoption. The region has seen robust growth due to early awareness and a strong demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The tech-savvy population, coupled with the proliferation of IoT devices, has driven both consumer and enterprise adoption. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, has witnessed rapid expansion in the Wi-Fi 6 market. This growth can be attributed to the region's large population, increasing urbanization, and a rising number of smart city projects. The European Union's emphasis on digitalization and smart infrastructure has played a role in boosting the deployment of Wi-Fi 6, especially in urban centers.

Impact of Recession

The impact of an ongoing recession on the Wi-Fi 6 market is characterized by challenges related to reduced budgets and discretionary spending. However, it is not a one-size-fits-all scenario, as some organizations may view technology upgrades as a strategic investment for future competitiveness. Economic stimulus measures and pricing adjustments can also play a role in influencing Wi-Fi 6 adoption rates during a recession. Ultimately, the long-term growth of Wi-Fi 6 is likely to persist as the economy recovers and technology remains an integral part of daily life.

Buy This Exclusive Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3856

TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Ukraine- Russia war

4.2 Impact of ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, By Offering

8.1 Hardware

8.1.1 Wireless Access Points

8.1.2 Mesh Routers

8.1.3 Home Gateways

8.1.4 Wireless Controllers

8.1.5 System on Chip

8.1.6 Other Hardware

8.2 Solutions

8.3 Services

8.3.1Professional Services

8.3.1.1 Consulting

8.3.1.2 Deployment & Integration

8.3.1.3 Support & Maintenance

8.3.2 Managed Services

Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, By Location Type

9.1 Indoor

9.2 Outdoor

Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, By Vertical

10.1 Retail and Ecommerce

10.2 Government and Public Sector

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.6 Transportation and Logistics

10.7 Travel and Hospitality

10.8 Education

10.9 Residential

10.10 Other Verticals

11. Wi-Fi 6 Market Segmentation, By Application

11.1 Immersive Technologies

11.2 HD Video Streaming and Video Streaming

11.3 Smart Home Devices

11.4 loT and Industry 4.0

11.5 Telemedicine

11.6 Public Wi-Fi and Dense Environments

11.7 Other Applications

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 USA

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Eastern Europe

12.3.1.2 Poland

12.3.1.3 Romania

12.3.1.4 Hungary

12.3.1.5 Turkey

12.3.1.6 Rest of Eastern Europe

12.3.2 Western Europe

12.3.2.1 Germany

12.3.2.2 France

12.3.2.3 UK

12.3.2.4 Italy

12.3.2.5 Spain

12.3.2.6 Netherlands

12.3.2.7 Switzerland

12.3.2.8 Austria

12.3.2.9 Rest of Western Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 India

12.4.3 Japan

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Vietnam

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.7 Australia

12.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Middle East

12.5.1.1 UAE

12.5.1.2 Egypt

12.5.1.3 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.4 Qatar

12.5.1.5 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2. Africa

12.5.2.1 Nigeria

12.5.2.2 South Africa

12.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

12.6. Latin America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.3 Colombia

12.6.4 Rest of Latin America



13 Company Profile

13.1 Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Products/ Services Offered

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 The SNS View

13.2 Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (US)

13.3 Broadcom Inc (US)

13.4 Intel Corporation (US)

13.5 Huawei technologies (China)

13.6 NETGEAR Inc (US)

13.7 Juniper Networks Inc (US)

13.8 Extreme Networks Inc. (US)

13.9 Ubiquiti Inc. (US)

13.10 Fortinet Inc. (US)

13.11 Aruba Networks (US)

13.12 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

13.13 AT&T (US)

13.14 D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Bench marking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information & Communication Technology Industry Research or Semiconductor Industry Research Reports & Consulting

About SNS Insider



At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.





Information & Communication Technology















