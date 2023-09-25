Wholesale Health Care: Sesame Launches America’s Best Pricing on High Quality Doctor Visits Exclusively for Costco Members

NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame, the company building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans, today is launching a partnership to offer special discount pricing to Costco Members on a broad range of outpatient medical care offered at Sesame.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News healthcare reporter John Tozzi .



“Quality, great value, and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” said David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, and a serial author on American healthcare reform. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value – and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

What is Sesame?

Sesame has built a unique healthcare marketplace, connecting thousands of outpatient healthcare providers covering all 50 United States with American consumers seeking high quality, convenient medical care at half the price of what is typical.



By bringing marketplace dynamics to consumer healthcare for the first time, Sesame has created an environment where providers actually compete to serve patients, regardless of the patient’s insurance status. The resulting competition lowers the price of care, drives complete price transparency, provides ready access to health providers (the vast majority of appointments on Sesame take place within two hours), and ensures a high-quality consumer experience with top-rated providers.

The Sesame marketplace is comprised of primary care doctors and nurse practitioners, more than 40 health specialties, labs and imaging centers, and is inclusive of both virtual and in-person care.

Why is this partnership unique?

Many retailers are expanding their healthcare offerings by offering preventative and urgent care services in store, as well as opening pharmacies. By partnering with Sesame, Costco is providing its members access to Sesame marketplace of low-price healthcare services, virtually or in-person with a provider, all at an exclusive discount. With the option to bring healthcare into their home, Costco members will have access to care in a setting that’s right for them and have the option to develop long-term doctor-patient relationships with a Sesame provider.

What do Costco Members now get?

With today’s announcement, all Costco Members will receive Sesame’s best pricing on a range of health services across all 50 states, such as:

Virtual primary care, just $29.

Health check-ups (a standard lab panel, plus a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider), just $72.

Virtual mental health therapy, just $79.

Plus, 10% off of all other Sesame services, including in-person appointments.

Sesame doesn’t accept health insurance, making it ideal for Costco Members that prefer to pay cash for their health care, whether it is because they are enrolled in high deductible insurance plans, are uninsured, or simply appreciate the price, quality and convenience of Sesame.



ABOUT SESAME:

Sesame is building a radically new healthcare system for uninsured Americans and those with high-deductible plans. The company's marketplace replaces historically inefficient, expensive healthcare with a direct connection – either virtually or in-person – between patients and physicians. This direct connection enables Sesame to offer doctor visits, labs, imaging and prescription drugs at half the price. Sesame is backed by private equity investors that include GV, Virgin Group, General Catalyst and Giant Ventures. The company was ranked #1 by Healthline for overall care in 2021, 2022 and 2023 , as well as Best for Doctor Choice in 2023 by Forbes. For more information, visit www.sesamecare.com.

