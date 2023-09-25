Global Fine Fragrance Market Set to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2028: A Fragrant Growth Journey Driven by Luxury Preferences

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fine Fragrance Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fine fragrance market is expected to witness significant growth, reaching an estimated value of $8.3 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth:

Key Drivers of the Fine Fragrance Market:

Preference for Natural Flavors and Luxury Fragrance: There is an increasing preference for natural fragrance ingredients and luxury fragrances among consumers. This demand is driving the growth of the fine fragrance market. Rising Demand for Personal Care Products: The demand for personal care products, including perfumes and fragrances, is on the rise. Fine fragrances are a key component of these products, contributing to market growth. Growing Popularity of E-commerce Platforms: The rise of e-commerce platforms has made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of fine fragrances. Online sales channels have become increasingly popular, contributing to market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

The fine fragrance market is segmented based on various factors:

1. Ingredient:

Synthetic

Natural

2. Application:

Spray Perfumes

Body Care

Home Care

Cosmetics

Soaps and Detergents

Incense

3. Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

4. End Use:

Men

Women

Unisex

5. Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Market Insights:

Direct sales are expected to remain the largest distribution channel segment due to their personalized shopping experience and the ability for customers to try fragrances before purchase.

Spray perfumes are projected to remain the largest application segment, given their popularity for personal grooming and cultural significance.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to witness the highest growth, driven by increasing disposable income, the adoption of Western culture, and a growing demand for natural fragrances.

Features of the Fine Fragrance Market Report:

Market size estimates in terms of value ($B).

Trend and forecast analysis (2017-2022) and (2023-2028) for various segments and regions.

Segmentation analysis by ingredients, applications, distribution channels, end-use, and regions.

Regional analysis, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities analysis in different segments and regions.

Strategic analysis, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new product development, and competitive landscape assessment based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the high-growth opportunities in the global fine fragrance market by various factors, including ingredients, applications, distribution channels, end use, and region? Which segments are expected to experience faster growth and why? Which region is anticipated to have the highest growth, and what are the driving factors behind this? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics, challenges, and risks? What are the emerging trends and changing customer demands in the fine fragrance market? Who are the major players in this market, and what strategies are they pursuing for business growth? What are the competitive threats and risks in the market? What recent developments have occurred in the market, and which companies are leading these developments? Are there competing products in the market, and how significant is the threat of product substitution? What M&A activities have taken place in the past five years, and what impact have they had on the industry?

Companies Mentioned

Givaudan

Firmenich SA

International Flavors & Fragrances

Symrise

Takasago International Corporation

ADM

Sensient Technologies Corporatiion

Mane SA

Robertet

T. Hasegawa

Bell Flavors & Fragrances

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sv0vwa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.