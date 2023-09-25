Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market is Expected to Grow $10.4 billion by 2028

Chicago, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market is a vital component of the food industry, playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety and quality of food products. This market encompasses various equipment and supplies used for detecting and mitigating pathogens in food, thereby preventing foodborne illnesses and maintaining consumer confidence in the safety of the food supply chain. Consumables and reagents are essential supplies used in food pathogen testing, including sample collection swabs, culture media, antibodies, and chemical reagents. High-quality consumables are critical to achieving accurate test results.

Food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $10.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing awareness of foodborne illnesses and their potential impact on consumers' well-being has led to a higher demand for advanced testing methods.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=211750412

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Estimated Size (2023) USD 7.4 Billion Projected Market Valuation (2028) USD 10.4 Billion Value-based CAGR (2023-2028) 7.1% Number of Pages 307 Pages Report Forecast period considered 2023–2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Food Tested, By Site, and By Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Market Drivers Growing emphasis on food quality and protecting brand reputation

Introduction of stringent food safety regulations and standards

Rise in foodborne illnesses Market Opportunities Growing demand for food testing in emerging markets

Integration of advanced technologies

Increasing focus on importance of food safety

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Neogen Corporation (US)

BIOMÉRIEUX (France)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Industry Report (307 Pages, 185 Tables, and 62 Figures): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=211750412

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market By Type

Systems

Test Kits

Microbial culture Media

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market By Food Tested

Meat & Poultry

Fish & Seafood

Dairy

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Other Food Products

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market By Site

In-house (Factory Labs)

Outsourcing Facility (Service Labs)

Government Labs

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=211750412

The key stakeholders in the Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market include:

Food Producers and Manufacturers: Food producers and manufacturers are at the forefront of food safety. They rely on pathogen testing equipment and supplies to ensure the safety and quality of their products, comply with regulations, and protect their brand reputation.

Testing Laboratories: Specialized testing laboratories are crucial for conducting in-depth pathogen testing. They use advanced equipment and supplies to analyze food samples and provide accurate results to food producers and regulatory agencies.

Government Regulatory Agencies: Government bodies, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe, set and enforce food safety regulations. They rely on pathogen testing data to monitor and regulate the food industry.

Research Institutions: Academic and research institutions contribute to the development of new testing methods, technologies, and best practices in food pathogen safety. Their research helps advance the industry and improve testing equipment and supplies.

Suppliers and Manufacturers of Equipment and Supplies: Companies that design, manufacture, and distribute pathogen testing equipment, consumables, and reagents are central to the market. They provide the tools and materials necessary for food safety testing.

Distributors and Retailers: Distributors play a role in the supply chain, connecting manufacturers of equipment and supplies with end-users, including food producers, laboratories, and research institutions. Retailers may also be stakeholders if they sell pathogen testing equipment and supplies directly to consumers.

Food Safety Consultants: Consultants specializing in food safety provide expertise to food producers and manufacturers, helping them navigate regulatory requirements, implement best practices, and choose the right pathogen testing solutions.

Trade Associations and Industry Groups: Organizations such as the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP) and the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) represent the interests of professionals and businesses in the food safety testing industry. They facilitate networking, knowledge-sharing, and advocacy.

Consumers: While not directly involved in the supply chain, consumers are ultimate stakeholders in food safety. They trust that the products they purchase are free from harmful pathogens and rely on regulatory agencies and food producers to uphold safety standards.

Transportation and Logistics Providers: Companies involved in transporting and storing food products also have a vested interest in food safety. Ensuring that food products are handled and transported in a manner that prevents contamination is vital.

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment and Supplies Market Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1. What is the current size of the global food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market?

Q2. Which region is projected to account for the largest share of the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market?

Q3. Which segment by food tested accounted for the largest food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market share?

Q4. Which are the key players in the market?

Q5. What are the factors driving the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market?

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=211750412

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Growth: The market for food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies continues to grow steadily. This growth is driven by the increasing awareness of foodborne illnesses, stricter food safety regulations, and the globalization of food supply chains.

Stringent Regulations: Government agencies around the world are implementing and enforcing stricter regulations related to food safety. This has led to a higher demand for advanced testing equipment and supplies to ensure compliance with these regulations.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology are transforming industry. There is a shift towards more rapid, accurate, and automated testing methods. This includes the adoption of molecular techniques like PCR and next-generation sequencing.

Rapid Testing Solutions: The demand for rapid testing solutions is on the rise. These kits and devices provide quick results, allowing food producers to make timely decisions regarding product safety and quality.

Globalization of Food Supply Chains: As food supply chains become increasingly global, the risk of contamination grows. This has led to a greater need for rigorous testing at various points in the supply chain, from production to distribution.

Consumer Awareness: Consumers are more concerned than ever about the safety of the food they consume. They expect transparency and accountability from food producers, which has pushed companies to invest in robust testing procedures.

Data Analytics: Data analytics and software solutions are becoming integral to the food pathogen safety testing process. These tools help in interpreting test results, tracking trends, and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Collaboration and Research: Collaboration between research institutions, food producers, and regulatory bodies is driving innovation in the field. Research efforts are focused on developing better testing methods and enhancing the efficiency of testing equipment.

Market Competitiveness: The market is highly competitive, with numerous suppliers and manufacturers offering a wide range of equipment and supplies. Competition has led to product innovations and improved affordability.

Sustainability Considerations: Sustainability is gaining importance in industry. Companies are looking for ways to reduce waste, conserve resources, and implement eco-friendly practices in the production of testing equipment and supplies.

Related Reports:

Food Safety Testing Market

Food Diagnostics Market

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis