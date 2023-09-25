Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market to Surpass USD 1.71 billion by 2027, Garnering 4.0% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The hyperhidrosis treatment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 1.2 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to register a 4.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2027 and by 2027 , the market is likely to gain US$ 1.71 billion.



The key element driving the market for hyperhidrosis treatment is the growing awareness of hyperhidrosis, which is a medical condition characterized by excessive sweating. The increased awareness among both healthcare providers and patients is leading to higher diagnosis rates and greater demand for treatment options.

The demand for hyperhidrosis treatment is also being driven by advancements in treatment. Research and development efforts are ongoing to develop more effective and less invasive treatments for hyperhidrosis, which includes improved topical treatments, minimally invasive procedures like Botox injections, and surgical options such as sympathectomy.

Many individuals with hyperhidrosis are seeking non-invasive treatment options that offered quick relief without the need for surgery, which has led to a growing market for products like topical antiperspirants, iontophoresis devices, and botulinum toxin injections.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market: Key Players



A number of dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the hyperhidrosis treatment industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.



The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ulthera, Inc.

TheraVida

Dermira, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan plc

Miramar Labs, Inc.



Key developments in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market are:

In 2023, Emisphere Technologies announced the launch of its new Amphora™ drug delivery system for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. The Amphora drug delivery system is designed to deliver medication to the affected area in a controlled and sustained manner, which can help to improve the efficacy and reduce the side effects of treatment.

In 2023, Dermira announced the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial of its new topical medication for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The medication is a combination of mirabegron oxybutynin, two drugs that have been shown to be effective in the treatment of hyperhidrosis.

In 2022, Allergan announced the launch of its new Qbrexza® (glycopyrronium tosylate) cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. Qbrexza is a non-invasive treatment that can be applied topically to the affected area.



Key Findings of the Market Report

The prevalence of hyperhidrosis is increasing, possibly due to factors such as lifestyle changes, obesity, and genetics. The patient pool is expanding, along with the market for hyperhidrosis treatments.

The hyperhidrosis treatment market is witnessing expansion into emerging markets as healthcare infrastructure improved, and disposable incomes rose, which has provided new growth opportunities for companies operating in the space.

The healthcare providers and manufacturers are increasingly focusing on educating patients about hyperhidrosis, its causes, and available treatment options. Support networks and online communities for patients are also growing, contributing to better patient outcomes and engagement.



Market Trends for Hyperhidrosis Treatment

Ongoing research into the underlying causes of hyperhidrosis and potential new treatment modalities is expected to drive innovation in the market. Investments in research and development are essential for addressing unmet medical needs.

Advances in genetic and molecular research are paving the way for personalized treatment approaches. Tailoring hyperhidrosis treatments to an individual's genetic makeup and specific condition are expected to become a significant trend, potentially leading to more effective outcomes.

Minimally invasive treatments like microwave thermolysis and laser therapy are gaining popularity due to their relatively lower risk and shorter recovery times compared to traditional surgical options. The market for such procedures is expanding.



Market for Hyperhidrosis Treatment: Regional Outlook



Various reasons are propelling the growth of the hyperhidrosis treatment market in different regions. These are:

North America

North America has a relatively high prevalence of hyperhidrosis, with a significant number of individuals experiencing excessive sweating. The high prevalence drives demand for effective treatments, leading to market growth.

There has been a growing awareness of hyperhidrosis as a medical condition in North America. Healthcare providers and patients are becoming more educated about the condition, leading to increased diagnosis and treatment.

North America boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure and facilities, making it easier for patients to access specialized treatment for hyperhidrosis. The accessibility contributes to market growth.



Asia Pacific

Awareness about hyperhidrosis as a medical condition is growing in Asia Pacific. The awareness is leading to more individuals seeking diagnosis and treatment, driving market growth.

Some countries in Asia Pacific, such as India, and China have become popular destinations for medical tourism. Patients from other countries come to Asia Pacific for cost-effective hyperhidrosis treatments, boosting the market.

The adoption of Western lifestyles and fashion trends has led to an increased demand for cosmetic treatments, including hyperhidrosis treatments for aesthetic reasons.



Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Type

Botulinum Toxin A

Iontophoresis

Surgical Treatments

Topical Treatments

Non-surgical Microwave Energy Destruction of Sweat Glands

Others

Hyperhidrosis Type

Axillary Hyperhidrosis

Palmar Hyperhidrosis

Plantar Hyperhidrosis

Others

End Use

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others (Dermatology Clinics and Cosmetic Centers)



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



