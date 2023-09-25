Artificial Intelligence Removes the Stress of Meal Planning

London, UK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synthia AI can now help busy individuals solve their mundane, daily culinary dilemmas in a couple of minutes.

The whole-life AI assistant from UK tech incubator company Online Blockchain plc can:



Provide meal inspiration from a very simple prompt Quickly deliver recipe/s according to your preferences Give ‘Ready Steady Cook’-style ideas based on ingredients you already have Suggest vegetarian and vegan adaptations Recommend substitute ingredients



Synthia AI will provide different answers according to knowledge built up about her ‘employer.’ When asked by one alpha tester: ‘What should I have for dinner tonight? I fancy something spicy,’ Synthia offered some tasty suggestions:



Spicy Thai Basil Chicken: A flavorful and quick stir-fry dish with chicken, fresh basil, chili peppers, garlic, and soy sauce. Serve it with steamed rice for a satisfying meal.



Spicy Shrimp Tacos: Season shrimp with a combination of spices like paprika, cayenne pepper, and chili powder. Sauté them until cooked, then serve them in warm tortillas with your favorite toppings like avocado, salsa, and lime.



3. Spicy Szechuan Tofu: A fiery and savory dish featuring tofu, Szechuan peppercorns, dried chili peppers, and a flavorful sauce. Serve it with steamed rice or noodles for a delicious and spicy vegetarian option.



4. Spicy Indian Chicken Curry: Prepare a rich and aromatic curry with a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder. Add chicken, onions, garlic, and tomatoes for a hearty and spicy main course.



Honing in on Spicy Szechuan Tofu, Synthia then generated her own simple recipe with concise five-step method. She subsequently provided links to three alternative recipes for the same dish, each catering for a different nutritional preference.



Synthia can also advise on how to utilise ingredients currently in a person’s fridge and store cupboard (also helping to reduce food waste). Need to use up a red pepper and some chicken thighs? Her suggestions include: a red pepper chicken stir-fry, red pepper and chicken skewers or chicken fajitas.



Need a substitute for cumin in your chilli con carne? Synthia recommends either smoked paprika or ground coriander and explains what these spices contribute to the dish as well as how much to use. Need to adapt your favourite lamb madras for your vegetarian friend? Synthia points you to a tempeh madras curry recipe.



The AI assistant even wades in on the great spaghetti carbonara debate recommending Pecorino Romano and guanciale as components of an authentic version and explaining that the addition of cream is more common in non-traditional or modified recipes.



Trained on a large variety of sources, Synthia AI employs some of the same technologies used by Open AI’s ChatGPT. However, Synthia is designed to perform better in real-life scenarios than ChatGPT by using a task-oriented approach. The AI assistant has contextual understanding and can respond to a wide range of tasks and requests. Based upon its continual learning about its ‘employer’ Synthia can provide more specific and tailored assistance and practical solutions.



“Synthia is already proving that she’s a whizz in the kitchen. However, she’s not a one trick AI pony – her future applications are almost limitless,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “This is just one small example of how Synthia can make your life much easier and help streamline everyday tasks – bon appetite!”



Anyone interested in testing the Synthia AI assistant should visit: https://synthia.cc/



