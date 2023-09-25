Revolutionizing Fuel Markets: Global Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Market to Skyrocket to $158.09 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End Users, Feedstock Type, Technology Type, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) market is set to undergo a remarkable transformation, with an estimated value of $158.09 billion by 2032, compared to $25.38 billion in 2023, representing a phenomenal Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.54% during the forecast period of 2023-2032.

Market Overview

The surging demand for hydrotreated vegetable oil-based fuels, particularly renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, is driving this remarkable growth. Key end-user industries including automotive, aviation, maritime, agriculture, and industrial sectors are contributing to the rising demand.

Advanced economies such as the U.S., Italy, France, the Netherlands, and Sweden are increasingly adopting renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, further propelling the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market. However, the competitive landscape for fatty-acid-based feedstocks remains a challenge for market expansion.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The global hydrotreated vegetable oil market is currently in the growth phase, with increased investments and research and development activities driving its momentum. Government incentives and tax credits for low-carbon fuels, combined with high demand from various end-user industries, are spurring the adoption of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. Growing environmental awareness is also fueling the market's expansion.

Industrial Impact

Hydrotreated vegetable oil-based renewable diesel offers advantages such as a reduced carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) serves as a drop-in replacement for conventional jet fuel, making it compatible with existing aircraft engines and infrastructure. Both these aspects are poised to make a substantial impact on various industries.

Market Segmentation

Application: Renewable Diesel

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) End User: Transportation

Agricultural Machinery

Industrial

Others (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, and Data Centers) Feedstock Type: Edible Vegetable Oils

Crude Palm Oil

Used Cooking Oil

Tall Oil

Animal Fats

Others (Non-Edible Vegetable Oil, Sludge Palm Oil Mill Effluent, and Refining Byproducts) Technology Type: Standalone Hydrotreating Technology

Co-Processing Technology Region: North America

Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan

Rest-of-the-World

Recent Developments

Recent innovations in the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market include agreements, partnerships, and advancements from key players such as Eni S.p.A., Neste, Rio Tinto, PetroCard, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Inc., and Repsol. These developments highlight the growing significance of renewable fuels in various sectors.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

Drivers:

Government regulations promoting low carbon emissions

Applicability in existing energy infrastructure

Increasing investment in HVO production

Limitations:

Lower density and energy content compared to fossil fuels

Ensuring a continuous supply of renewable feedstock

Key Market Players

Key companies driving the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market include Eni S.p.A., St1 Oy, Neste, Valero Energy Corporation, PT Pertamina, Repsol, TotalEnergies, UPM, Phillips 66, Chevron Renewable Energy Group, Inc., Green Biofuels Limited, Petrobras, ECB Group, Preem AB, and Colabit Sweden AB.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the major trends, along with key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for players in the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market?

How does the supply chain function in the hydrotreated vegetable oil market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market?

Who are the prominent players catering to the demand for the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market, and what are the key offerings?

What are the differences between hydrotreated vegetable oil and other sustainable fuels? How does the performance and application vary amongst hydrotreated vegetable oil and other sustainable fuels?

Why is hydrotreated vegetable oil getting promoted more when compared with other sustainable fuels?

What are the future raw materials for hydrotreated vegetable oil?

Which applications, end users, feedstocks, and production technologies segments are leading in terms of production and consumption for the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market? Which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2023-2032?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of the global hydrotreated vegetable oil market, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2023-2032?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 252 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $158.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.5% Regions Covered Global

