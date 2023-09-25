Swarm Intelligence Market to Reach $725.4 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 38.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Swarm Intelligence Market by Model (Particle Swarm Optimization, Ant Colony Optimization, and Others), Capability (Optimization, Clustering, Scheduling, and Routing), Application (Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032.” According to the report, the global generated $28.5 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $725.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 38.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Swarm intelligence is a branch of artificial intelligence inspired by the behavioral patterns observed in insects like ants, bees, and wasps. This technology enhances collective decision-making among humans and aids in event prediction. It's like a large group of individuals collaborating on a common goal through a shared platform. Swarm intelligence leverages agents such as sonar, radar, and cameras to gather data and information, and it finds widespread application in fields like robotics and drone technology. The swarm intelligence market has seen growth due to increased demand for solutions and methodologies to address significant data-related challenges, as well as the expanding utilization of swarm intelligence-powered drones in the defense and military sectors.

Prime determinants of growth

Factors such as the increase in demand for effective and innovative solutions, and technological development primarily drive the growth of the swarm intelligence market. However, swarm-based system implementation and design complexity hamper market growth to some extent. Moreover, the increasing use in military and communications applications is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $28.5 Million Market Size in 2032 $725.4 Million CAGR 38.6% No. of Pages in Report 274 Segments Covered Model, Capability, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for effective and innovative solutions.



Technological development. Opportunities Increase in use in military and communications applications. Restraints Swarm-based system implementation and design complexity.

Covid-19 Scenario

Swarm intelligence is the study of the collective behavior of distributed, self-organizing systems, which frequently require human cooperation and physical contact.

The capacity of individuals to physically gather and engage in swarm intelligence activities was significantly constrained due to the adoption of social distancing policies and travel restrictions.

The total demand for swarm intelligence technology and services had been impacted since businesses and organizations that primarily rely on swarm intelligence for tasks such as optimization, decision-making, and problem-solving were forced to find alternate solutions or delay their initiatives.

Businesses became more interested in swarm intelligence technology as they adjusted to the new normal and looked for methods to improve their operations.

The particle swarm optimization segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on model, the particle swarm optimization segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the swarm intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to optimal location and the optimal position reached by the swarm, each particle modifies its position. However, the ant colony optimization segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to solving issues with truck routing in logistics, scheduling in manufacturing systems, and routing in telecommunication networks.

The optimization segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on capability, the optimization segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the swarm intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to evaluates and modifies possible solutions iteratively based on local information and interactions as it collectively explores the solution space. However, routing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to efficiently traverse complicated networks by making use of the interactions and cooperation among a swarm of simple agents, which are inspired by the group behavior of social creatures.

The robotics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the robotics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the swarm intelligence market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing describe the use of group behavior and decentralized decision-making, which are inspired by social organisms, to enhance the capabilities and performance of robotic systems. However, the drones segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the utilization of numerous drones operating in concert has grown more practical and advantageous as technology develops.

Asia-Pacific region to garner the major share by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the swarm intelligence market revenue, owing to the growing use of swarm-based drones in military and defense services, the U.S. is a significant contributor to the development of swarm intelligence in North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 41.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to optimize production procedures, improve quality assurance, and boost supply chain management in the manufacturing industry, which will increase productivity and efficiency.

Leading Market Players: -

Unanimous AI

Convergentai, Inc.

Dobot

Sentien Robotics

Swarm Technology

Valutico

Kim Technologies

Hydromea

Powerblox

Robert Bosch Gmbh

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the swarm intelligence market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

