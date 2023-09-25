Rising Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Demand for SIGINT: South China Sea Disputes and Space-Based Systems Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts predicting a rise from $15.75 billion in 2021 to an impressive $23.42 billion by 2029.

This robust expansion is attributed to various factors, including the increasing integration of Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), the emergence of new platforms like Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and CubeSats, and growing geopolitical tensions, particularly in regions like the South China Sea.

The global SIGINT market offers valuable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of intelligence gathering and analysis. As nations continue to invest in SIGINT capabilities, the report titled "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's dynamics, trends, and technological advancements that will shape its trajectory over the next eight years.

Key Findings and Insights:

Integration of COMINT and ELINT: Many nations are focusing on the integration of Communications Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) to enhance their SIGINT capabilities. This integration is expected to become a key development in the coming years, with an emphasis on developing policies and procedures to unify the entire SIGINT system. Emphasis on ELINT in the US and Europe: The US and European nations are placing greater emphasis on ELINT, and the combination of COMINT with ELINT is a growing field. The US is particularly strong in developing maritime SIGINT capabilities, which is crucial amid growing tensions in the South China Sea. After the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the US and NATO countries are expected to reduce their ground-based tactical SIGINT needs, shifting their focus to electronic countermeasures using spacecraft and UAVs. China's Investment in SIGINT: China is making significant investments in spacecraft and UUVs for SIGINT and electronic warfare. These moves have disrupted the region, leading countries like Japan and India to develop their SIGINT policies, including space programs, SIGINT aircraft, and maritime SIGINT capabilities. This is expected to increase the demand for SIGINT systems in Asian markets. Market Growth Phases: The major growth of the SIGINT market is anticipated from 2023 to 2027. During this period, deployments of SIGINT systems are expected to increase significantly in ground-based SIGINT, space and unmanned aerial systems, and maritime SIGINT. Segmentation: The SIGINT market is segmented based on region, system (COMINT and ELINT), sub-systems (receivers and antennas, radio communication systems, sensors and sensor systems, networking and storage equipment, computing systems, data integration and processing systems, data analysis and intelligence systems), and platforms (space-borne, airborne, ground, maritime). The report provides detailed insights into each segment. Regional Analysis: The report includes in-depth regional analysis for countries such as the US, UK, France, Russia, China, and India. Key Players: The competitive landscape of the global SIGINT industry is analyzed, including profiles of key defense companies such as Boeing, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon, Thales, and many others.

The global SIGINT market is evolving rapidly, with technological advancements, geopolitical developments, and shifting priorities influencing the demand for SIGINT systems. The report equips businesses, government agencies, and industry stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of market trends, opportunities, and challenges, allowing them to make informed decisions and navigate this dynamic landscape effectively.

